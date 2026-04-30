Instant observations: Sixers play most complete game of the year – by far – and force a Game 7 vs. Celtics

PHILADELPHIA – For years, the Sixers have been a theoretical basketball team. On paper, the names look excellent. In reality, it has all made for an underwhelming period for the organization. But on Thursday night, they played their best collective basketball game in years. The result: an emphatic 106-93 win in Game 6 of their first-round series against the rival Celtics, forcing this series back to Boston for Game 7.

Joel Embiid, despite a miserable shooting performance, was a true force, leveraging the fear he incites in defenders to create opportunities for others. Tyrese Maxey was dazzling, Paul George provided as significant of a two-way lift as he ever has in a Sixers uniform, and the Sixers' starting lineup completely decimated that of Boston.

The closest the Celtics came to mounting a comeback was when, with more than 10 minutes left, head coach Joe Mazzulla turned to five reserves, benched all of his starters for the duration and hoped they would work their way to a win. The Sixers looked less sharp during that closing stretch, but they had created such a significant margin that they were never seriously at risk. They completed their strongest win in a very long time.

Takeaways from a multi-hour party in South Philadelphia, which ended with raucous chants of "WE WANT BOSTON" and "BOSTON SUCKS" from the best crowd the Sixers have played in front of in at least three years:

An incredible night for a starting lineup finding its form

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has toggled between starting lineups not just all year, but for three seasons. And with Embiid back in the mix, he can finally settle on an unquestioned optimal grouping. Embiid, Maxey and George are the pillars of this, and VJ Edgecombe has been a starter all year long, but Kelly Oubre Jr. at his best is the perfect gap-filler.

Perhaps Oubre is the place to start; going into the game it felt as if Quentin Grimes might overtake him as the Sixers' fifth player in closing lineups but the veteran swingman played an incredible two-way basketball game. He drew three offensive fouls in the first half alone, two of which helped create Jaylen Brown's game-long foul trouble. He was a force on the glass. He thrived as a cutter, playing off of Embiid and picking the perfect spots to pounce.

Oubre was at the center of one of the best two-way sequences of Sixers basketball in years. First, he snuck into the paint and threw down a slam off a ridiculous dime from Embiid:

Immediately afterwards, Oubre swatted a shot at the rim, and as he performed one of his signature celebrations, his teammates emerged in transition, with George making a behind-the-back pass of his own to prompt an Edgecombe slam:

George was outstanding, too; it may be hard to tell by his line in the box score but the nine-time All-Star looked every bit like one, scoring at all of the right times and in a variety of fashions and playing what might be the best defensive game of any member of the Sixers in the two seasons he has been in Philadelphia. During a pivotal period to close the third quarter with Embiid resting and Boston teetering, the Sixers fed George over and over and he came through time and time again.

George, who has often been criticized for lackluster playoff performances in his career, continues to be the ultimate adult in the room for a team without enormous playoff experience.

Remember, the Sixers are asking a 20-year-old rookie to handle a significant role in all of this, and Edgecombe has done so beautifully. His Game 6 performance was not his Game 2 scoring explosion, but it was a perfect representation of his season-long ability to go back and forth between wildly different roles from night to night and give the Sixers whatever they need.

And then there were Embiid and Maxey, who were creating terrific looks all night long with their lethal two-man game. Embiid's passing was on another level, helping to compensate for some uncharacteristic misses on good looks. Maxey answered every question the Celtics threw at him; none of their coverages or defenders could contain his combination of speed and shooting. He was quite possibly the best player on the floor, in one of the biggest games of his life.