Jon Bon Jovi says new record is called 'Bon Jovi: 2020', features lyrics about mass shootings

Jon Bon Jovi is releasing his next album in polarizing political times, and he's leaning into the climate: his band's next album, he announced Tuesday night on his Bon Jovi-themed Mediteranean cruise, will be called "Bon Jovi: 2020".

"It's an election year, so why not?" Bon Jovi said on the cruise ship, according to Variety. "I couldn't do any worse."

The upcoming record, which doesn't yet seem to have a set release date, is going to be a bit of a departure from Bon Jovi's more breezy tunes, according to the man himself.

From Variety:

"Bon Jovi added that the album will feature more 'socially conscious' themes, including songs about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas. 'I’m very happy with it,' he said. 'It’s a different record.'"

Bon Jovi's most recent album, "This House is Not For Sale", was released in 2016.

Bon Jovi's mind is clearly on the 2020 presidential elections. Earlier this month, he opened his personal East Hampton home for a campaign fundraiser event in support of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker's presidential campaign. According to the New York Post, tickets cost $1,000 and members of the host committee agreed to raise at least $15,000. Bon Jovi had also previously donated to Booker's campaign.

It doesn't seem, though, that even Bon Jovi's mega-New Jersey sway has been enough to pull Garden State voters to Booker: in his own state, Booker is polling at just 5% among Democratic candidates.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.