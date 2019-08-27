More Culture:

August 27, 2019

Jon Bon Jovi says new record is called 'Bon Jovi: 2020', features lyrics about mass shootings

His next release will be the 57-year-old New Jersey rocker's 15th studio album

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Celebrities
bon jovi booker Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Jon Bon Jovi hosted a fundraiser for Sen. Cory Booker in August. Bon Jovi's next album will be similarly politically-slanted, titled "Bon Jovi: 2020".

Jon Bon Jovi is releasing his next album in polarizing political times, and he's leaning into the climate: his band's next album, he announced Tuesday night on his Bon Jovi-themed Mediteranean cruise, will be called "Bon Jovi: 2020".

"It's an election year, so why not?" Bon Jovi said on the cruise ship, according to Variety. "I couldn't do any worse."

The upcoming record, which doesn't yet seem to have a set release date, is going to be a bit of a departure from Bon Jovi's more breezy tunes, according to the man himself.

From Variety:

"Bon Jovi added that the album will feature more 'socially conscious' themes, including songs about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas.

'I’m very happy with it,' he said. 'It’s a different record.'"

Bon Jovi's most recent album, "This House is Not For Sale", was released in 2016.

Bon Jovi's mind is clearly on the 2020 presidential elections. Earlier this month, he opened his personal East Hampton home for a campaign fundraiser event in support of New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker's presidential campaign. According to the New York Post, tickets cost $1,000 and members of the host committee agreed to raise at least $15,000. Bon Jovi had also previously donated to Booker's campaign.

It doesn't seem, though, that even Bon Jovi's mega-New Jersey sway has been enough to pull Garden State voters to Booker: in his own state, Booker is polling at just 5% among Democratic candidates.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Celebrities New Jersey Politics Albums Jon Bon Jovi Bon Jovi

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

After being cut himself, Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows how tough this week can be
Doug Pederson - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Weather

Farmer's Almanac predicts colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snow, and a long winter
Philly snow farmers almanac

Opioids

Penn, Yale researchers looking at opioid use disorder under a different light
penn yale opioid use center

Fantasy football

Five fantasy football questions about the Eagles
Carson Wentz 2 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Television

Mary J. Blige to produce 'Philly Reign' TV series about drug queenpin Thelma Wright
Mary J Blige main

Festivals

Details on 'Site/Sound: Revealing the Rail Park,' a free art show and festival this fall
Carroll - Rail Park Phase One

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved