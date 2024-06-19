Juneteenth holiday affects options for cooling off in Philly on Wednesday

Philadelphia remains under a heat advisory, with temperatures forecasted to hit 91 degrees Wednesday, but many public cooling options are closed for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth honors the day the last slaves in the Confederacy learned they had been freed under the Emancipation Proclamation. It became a federal holiday in 2021, meaning many public buildings and services are closed. That includes many that normally serve as free places to stay cool in the summer.

The Free Library of Philadelphia, a first stop for many looking for AC, is among the government services that are closed. All branches closed Tuesday afternoon will remain closed until Thursday.



Many senior centers – but not all – also are closed. They are:

Center City

• On Lok House



Northeast Philly

• Nativity BVM Community Center

• Northeast Older Adult Center

• Peter Bressi Northeast Senior Center



Northwest Philly

• Center at Journey's Way



North Philly

• Lutheran Settlement House

• Mann Older Adult Center

• Martin Luther King Older Adult Center

• Norris Square Senior Center

• Northern Living Center

• Philadelphia Corporation for Aging



South Philly

• Marconi Older Adult Program

• South Philadelphia Older Adult Center

• St. Edmonds Senior Community Center

• West Oak Lane Senior Center.



West Philly

• Firehouse Active Older Adult Center

• Southwest Senior Center

• Star Harbor Senior Citizen Center

Eleven city pools are open, including four that are opening for the first time Wednesday – Kendrick Recreation Center, Murphy Recreation Center, Fox Chase Recreation Center and Lonnie Young Recreation Center in East Germantown. Several other pools are slated to open later this week.



Coffee shops, restaurants, stores and other privately-owned businesses are open on a case-by-case basis, so it's best to call ahead of time.

The National Weather Service's heat advisory for Philadelphia extends through 6 a.m. Friday. An excessive heat watch is set to be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday. During that time, the heat index could make it feel like 105 degrees.

The city's Office of Homeless Services has declared a Code Red for Philly's unhoused residents, but the city has not declared a heat emergency.