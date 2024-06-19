More News:

June 19, 2024

Man shot and killed by masked gunman in Southwest Philly, police say

The shooter was wearing a ski mask when he gunned down a 38-year-old man early Wednesday morning, investigators say.

By Chris Compendio
A 38-year-old man was shot and killed by a masked gunman at 60th Street and Chester Avenue early Wednesday morning, police say.

A masked gunman shot and killed a 38-year-old man in Southwest Philly early Wednesday morning, police said.

The man was walking with a woman at 60th Street and Chester Avenue around 2 a.m. when a man wearing a ski mask approached him and shot him several times, investigators said. 

Police officials told FOX29 that they believe the 38-year-old man ran before being shot. He suffered gunshot wounds to the face, neck and chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was declared dead shortly afterward.

Police said they are hoping surveillance camera footage can help them identify and find the shooter. The motivation for the shooting is not known. 

A ski mask ban has been in effect in Philly since December, but it only applies to public spaces such as parks, schools, recreation centers, city-owned buildings and on public transportation. 

Year-to-date, homicides in Philly are down by 38% in 2024, according to statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department. According to the Center for American Progress, Philly has had the sharpest decline in gun violence this year compared to other U.S. cities.

