June 19, 2024

Philly police identify officer who shot dirt bike rider during traffic stop in Fairhill

Paul Moore, 32, opened fire on a man accused of pulling a gun while officers confiscated his vehicle, investigators say.

Michaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia police say officer Paul Moore, 32, opened fire on a dirt bike rider accused of pulling a gun during a traffic stop in Fairhill. Moore has been placed on administrative leaving pending an investigation into the shooting.

Police have identified the officer who shot a man riding a dirt bike in North Philadelphia on Saturday. 

Paul Moore, 32, shot the man after he attempted to draw a gun as officers confiscated his dirt bike, police said. The rider, 31, whose name has not been released, was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment. He was initially listed in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable condition. 

Moore and other officers had been responding to a police helicopter tip about a dirt bike rider "recklessly weaving" through traffic just after 3 p.m., police said. They had been tailing the rider before he pulled into a gated area at Sixth and Somerset streets in Fairhill.

As an officer explained to the rider that his dirt bike was being confiscated because it was not street legal,  police said "the suspect became agitated and reached for a concealed weapon."

Moore was behind the suspect and saw him drawing a gun and attempted to disarm him, but was unsuccessful, police said. He then fired multiple shots at the man, striking him, police said. Investigators recovered a gun at the scene. 

Moore, who is assigned to the 22nd District, has been placed on administrative duty while Internal Affairs and the Officer-Involved Shooting Unit conduct an investigation. 

Police previously said the officers involved in the incident were part of the ATV enforcement unit, a group cracking down on ATV and dirt bike riding in the city. This summer, officers have confiscated 180 vehicles, more than last year's total, after Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration made it a priority

