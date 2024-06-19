Philly police identify officer who shot dirt bike rider during traffic stop in Fairhill

Police have identified the officer who shot a man riding a dirt bike in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

Paul Moore, 32, shot the man after he attempted to draw a gun as officers confiscated his dirt bike, police said. The rider, 31, whose name has not been released, was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment. He was initially listed in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable condition.

Moore and other officers had been responding to a police helicopter tip about a dirt bike rider "recklessly weaving" through traffic just after 3 p.m., police said. They had been tailing the rider before he pulled into a gated area at Sixth and Somerset streets in Fairhill.

As an officer explained to the rider that his dirt bike was being confiscated because it was not street legal, police said "the suspect became agitated and reached for a concealed weapon."