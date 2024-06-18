More News:

June 18, 2024

Son in custody after police found 82-year-old dead in Northampton Twp.

William Ingram, 59, allegedly stole his mother's car and assaulted an D.C. police officer. While he was being arrested, he confessed to killing her.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Local officers were sent to the home of Dolores Ingram after her son, William Ingram, 59, was arrested in Washington, D.C.

Northampton Township Police say a man is in custody after a woman's remains were found in her Holland home on Sunday. 

William Ingram, 49, was arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting an officer and damaging a police vehicle in Washington, D.C. During his arrest, he told officers several times that he had killed his mother, Dolores Ingram, 82. After receiving a call from D.C. Metro police, Northampton officers found Dolores Ingram's remains

At Dolores Ingram's apartment on Beacon Hill Drive, where she lived with her son, police said they found her blood on the windowsills and walls. Dolores Ingram's body was found with severe head trauma and she was buried under a pile of household items including towels, linens, clothes and furniture. 

Officials plan to conduct an autopsy on Tuesday.

According to police, a neighbor woke up Saturday at 1:00 a.m. from loud banging noises. The neighbor then looked at footage from her home camera and allegedly saw a shirtless William Ingram running out of the apartment around 1:42 a.m., who then walked back inside. 

At 10:03 a.m., the same camera showed William Ingram walking out of the residence wearing a shirt and carrying a duffel bag. The witness hadn't seen him since then. 

While William Ingram's car was found in the parking lot on Beacon Hill Drive, Dolores Ingram's car was missing. Using license plate readers, police said the car had been seen in Newtown Township and Lower Makefield Township and appeared to be heading away from the Ingram residence. 

William Ingram has been charged with stealing his mother's vehicle and awaits additional charges for her death. He remains in custody in D.C. Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney's office and Northampton Township Police are investigating with the help of D.C. Metro Police. 

