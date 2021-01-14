Kalaya available from Tired Hands in Ardmore on select dates

Kalaya in Philadelphia has received praise locally and nationally, including being named the best new restaurant by Esquire.

On Monday, Jan. 18, the Thai restaurant and another Philly spot, the Italian cafe Fiore Fine Foods, will collaborate to produce a special menu – and there's another local favorite involved, too.

The menu will be available at Ardmore's Tired Hands Brewing Co., which shared the news on its Instagram.

Those interested in the dishes can preorder beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. The link will be accessible through the brewery's Instagram account.

Orders also can be placed day of on Monday. Tired Hands Fermentaria is located at 35 Cricket Terrace.



Menu items include black ink fettuccine with Kalaya's signature colossal crab curry sauce and arancini stuffed with chicken curry and coconut rice.

Another collaborative menu will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 19. It is to feature dishes by Kalaya and chef Scott Schroeder that also will be available for preorder and day-of ordering.

Schroeder left his restaurant Hungry Pigeon in 2020 due to backlash from racist remarks posted to Instagram. Hungry Pigeon in Queen Village has since rebranded to Fitz and Starts, with Pat O’Malley as the sole owner.

