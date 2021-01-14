More Events:

January 14, 2021

Kalaya available from Tired Hands in Ardmore on select dates

The link to preorder the special collaborative dishes goes live on Friday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Kalaya collaboration Tired Hands Brewing Co./Instagram

Kalaya and Fiore Fine Foods will collaborate to produce a special menu available at Ardmore's Tired Hands Brewing Co. Dishes include black ink fettuccine with colossal crab curry sauce and arancini stuffed with chicken curry and coconut rice.

Kalaya in Philadelphia has received praise locally and nationally, including being named the best new restaurant by Esquire.

On Monday, Jan. 18, the Thai restaurant and another Philly spot, the Italian cafe Fiore Fine Foods, will collaborate to produce a special menu – and there's another local favorite involved, too.

RELATED: Michael Solomonov creates 'Bringing Israel Home' digital series | Indoor dining at Philly restaurants can resume in limited capacity on Jan. 16

The menu will be available at Ardmore's Tired Hands Brewing Co., which shared the news on its Instagram.

Those interested in the dishes can preorder beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. The link will be accessible through the brewery's Instagram account.

Orders also can be placed day of on Monday. Tired Hands Fermentaria is located at 35 Cricket Terrace.

Menu items include black ink fettuccine with Kalaya's signature colossal crab curry sauce and arancini stuffed with chicken curry and coconut rice.

Another collaborative menu will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 19. It is to feature dishes by Kalaya and chef Scott Schroeder that also will be available for preorder and day-of ordering.

Schroeder left his restaurant Hungry Pigeon in 2020 due to backlash from racist remarks posted to Instagram. Hungry Pigeon in Queen Village has since rebranded to Fitz and Starts, with Pat O’Malley as the sole owner.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Tired Hands Brewing Ardmore

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers poised to take another step forward in 2021
Carter-Hart-Lindblom_011221_usat

SEPTA

SEPTA investigating transit police officers who attended Trump's rally on day of Capitol riot
septa police capitol riot

Art

Proceeds from Draw to Action coloring book benefits local organizations
Draw to Action coloring book

Eagles

What they're saying: Jeffrey Lurie (and Howie Roseman) to blame for Eagles mess, not Doug Pederson
Lurie-Pederson-Roseman_011221_usat

Prevention

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine could quicken inoculations — if effective
Johnson Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Festivals

Chestnut Hill on Ice, two-day festival, returns in January
Chestnut Hill on Ice

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved