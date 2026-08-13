More Events:

August 13, 2026

Katy Perry's 'Lifetimes Tour' concert film coming to Philly-area theaters

The film opens Sept. 2 at theaters in Center City, Cherry Hill, King of Prussia and elsewhere around the region.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Film
Katy Perry Lifetimes Tour Photo Credit/Cynthia Parkhurst

"Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris" will arrive at theaters around Philadelphia on Sept. 2 after premiering at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year.

Katy Perry's latest world tour is coming to the big screen, with a new concert film headed to theaters.

"Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris" will open Wednesday, Sept. 2, for a limited theatrical run. The film captures Perry's 2025 Lifetimes Tour and includes additional behind-the-scenes footage.

In the Philadelphia region, the film is coming to the Landmark Ritz Five in Center City and theaters in Cherry Hill, Neshaminy, King of Prussia, Warrington and Washington Township. It also will play at locations in the Lehigh Valley and northern Delaware.

The concert film was recorded during two sold-out shows in Paris in November 2025 using 60 cameras positioned throughout the production. The elaborate stage show included Perry flying above the crowd, performing upside down and traveling around the arena on a large winged butterfly.

Fans can expect songs from throughout Perry's career, including "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls," "Dark Horse," "Roar," "Firework" and "The One That Got Away."

The film made its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year and will be released in theaters across 70 countries. Some U.S. theaters will also offer it in IMAX beginning Sept. 2.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices and showtimes varying by theater.

Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2
Select Philadelphia-area theaters
Tickets and showtimes vary by location

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Film Philadelphia Movies

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Delco kid catches piranha in Ridley Park Lake

Delco piranha

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Prevention

Avoiding these 3 risk factors during middle age may help people live longer without dementia

Dementia Free smoking

TV

Film crews are shadowing SEPTA police officers for A&E docuseries that will air next year

SEPTA documentary

Careers

Laid off, now what?

Philly Hired - Laid Off, What Now

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved