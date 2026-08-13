Katy Perry's 'Lifetimes Tour' concert film coming to Philly-area theaters

Katy Perry's latest world tour is coming to the big screen, with a new concert film headed to theaters.

"Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris" will open Wednesday, Sept. 2, for a limited theatrical run. The film captures Perry's 2025 Lifetimes Tour and includes additional behind-the-scenes footage.

In the Philadelphia region, the film is coming to the Landmark Ritz Five in Center City and theaters in Cherry Hill, Neshaminy, King of Prussia, Warrington and Washington Township. It also will play at locations in the Lehigh Valley and northern Delaware.

The concert film was recorded during two sold-out shows in Paris in November 2025 using 60 cameras positioned throughout the production. The elaborate stage show included Perry flying above the crowd, performing upside down and traveling around the arena on a large winged butterfly.

Fans can expect songs from throughout Perry's career, including "Teenage Dream," "California Gurls," "Dark Horse," "Roar," "Firework" and "The One That Got Away."

The film made its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year and will be released in theaters across 70 countries. Some U.S. theaters will also offer it in IMAX beginning Sept. 2.

Tickets are on sale now, with prices and showtimes varying by theater.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2

Select Philadelphia-area theaters

Tickets and showtimes vary by location

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