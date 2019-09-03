All the details on Kennett Square's two-day Mushroom Festival this weekend

Kennett Square in Chester County is known as the Mushroom Capital of the World. The borough, located an hour outside Philadelphia, produces more than a million pounds of mushrooms annually.

To celebrate its famous crop, Kennett Square hosts a big festival each year. The event started in 1986 and has since grown into a two-day party drawing thousands.

The 34th Mushroom Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8.

There will be hundreds of vendors selling mushroom dishes, plus traditional festival foods like french fries and funnel cake, and goods from local artisans. If you purchase mushrooms to take home, refrigerated trucks will hold on to them until you're ready to leave.

Also, there will be an amateur chefs' mushroom cook-off, a fried mushroom eating contest, a mushroom growers' exhibit and a soup and wine festival, in addition to live music, children's shows and classic cars.

A zip-line above State Street is a new addition for 2019, as well as the inclusion of the Flyers Community Caravan, which will be set up across from the festival's old fashioned carnival.

You can see the full schedule of events for Saturday and Sunday here.

To attend the festival, anyone age 12 and older will need to purchase a $3 wristband which is good for both dates.

Saturday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 8

Beginning at 10 a.m. | $3 admission for those age 12 and older

101 S. Union St., Kennett Square PA 19348



