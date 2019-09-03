More Events:

September 03, 2019

All the details on Kennett Square's two-day Mushroom Festival this weekend

Visit the Mushroom Capital of the World, located an hour outside Philadelphia

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Kennett Square's 34th annual Mushroom Festival Photo by Waldemar Brandt/on Unsplash

Kennett Square's 34th annual Mushroom Festival is Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8.

Kennett Square in Chester County is known as the Mushroom Capital of the World. The borough, located an hour outside Philadelphia, produces more than a million pounds of mushrooms annually.

To celebrate its famous crop, Kennett Square hosts a big festival each year. The event started in 1986 and has since grown into a two-day party drawing thousands.

RELATED: South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave. | New vendor at Reading Terminal hails from Mushroom Capital of the World

The 34th Mushroom Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8. 

There will be hundreds of vendors selling mushroom dishes, plus traditional festival foods like french fries and funnel cake, and goods from local artisans. If you purchase mushrooms to take home, refrigerated trucks will hold on to them until you're ready to leave.

Also, there will be an amateur chefs' mushroom cook-off, a fried mushroom eating contest, a mushroom growers' exhibit and a soup and wine festival, in addition to live music, children's shows and classic cars.

A zip-line above State Street is a new addition for 2019, as well as the inclusion of the Flyers Community Caravan, which will be set up across from the festival's old fashioned carnival.

You can see the full schedule of events for Saturday and Sunday here

To attend the festival, anyone age 12 and older will need to purchase a $3 wristband which is good for both dates.

34th Annual Mushroom Festival

Saturday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 8
Beginning at 10 a.m. | $3 admission for those age 12 and older
101 S. Union St., Kennett Square PA 19348

