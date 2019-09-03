More Events:

September 03, 2019

South Philly SausageFest brings food, beer and music to West Passyunk Ave.

2019 marks the festival's fifth year

By Sinead Cummings
South Philly SausageFest returns for fifth year Photo by Bruno Kelzer/ on Unsplash

South Philly SausageFest returns for fifth year this September.

The South Philly SausageFest returns to West Passyunk Avenue for the fifth year on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect delicious sausage dishes from local restaurants, a variety of craft beers and live music throughout the day, plus a play area for families with young kids.

So far, these are all the vendors we know will be there: South Philly Taproom, Moose & Goose, Moon Dawg, Philly Pretzel Factory, Martin's Speciality Sausages, V Marks the Shop, The Thirsty Soul, Separatist Beer Project, Workhorse Brewing Co., Naked Brewing Co., Conshohocken Brewing Co., Second District Brewing, Ploughman Cider and Brewery ARS.

Food will be pay-as-you-go, but you'll need to buy beer tickets if you plan on drinking. Currently, they can be purchased online at a discount.

As in year's past, proceeds from SausageFest will help fund Newbold Community Development Corporation's street cleaning program with Horizon House.

South Philly SausageFest

Saturday, Sept. 21
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
West Passyunk Avenue, from South Broad Street to 15th Street

Sinead Cummings
