Kensington Queer Circus Fest will bring drag, circus acts and queer arm wrestling to Philadelphia Brewing Co.

A day of circus performances, live entertainment and Pride celebrations is coming to Kensington later this month.

Kensington Queer Circus Fest will take place Saturday, June 27, from noon to 8 p.m. at Philadelphia Brewing Co. The free event will feature a variety of performances, activities and local vendors.

Highlights include queer arm wrestling matches, Roller Circus, 2nd Hand Circus and aerial performances. Attendees also can enjoy a drag show featuring Pi and Onyx Ondyx, browse vendors and watch short films during the festival's film showcase.

Organizers say there also will be clowns, pop-up performances and other surprises throughout the day.

The event is sponsored by the East Kensington Arts Committee, a neighborhood organization that supports community arts and cultural programming in the area. Admission is free, though donations are welcome.

Saturday, June 27 | Noon - 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Brewing Co.

2440 Frankford Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Free admission (donations welcome)

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