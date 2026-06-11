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June 11, 2026

Kensington Queer Circus Fest will bring drag, circus acts and queer arm wrestling to Philadelphia Brewing Co.

The free June 27 event will feature live performances, vendors, a film festival and other Pride-themed entertainment.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Pride Month Festivals
Kensington Queer Arts Fest Photo Credit/Micheal Takes Pictures (Mike Ermilio)

Competitors participate in Queer Arm Wrestling during a previous Kensington Queer Circus Fest. This year's event takes place June 27 at Philadelphia Brewing Co.

A day of circus performances, live entertainment and Pride celebrations is coming to Kensington later this month.

Kensington Queer Circus Fest will take place Saturday, June 27, from noon to 8 p.m. at Philadelphia Brewing Co. The free event will feature a variety of performances, activities and local vendors.

Highlights include queer arm wrestling matches, Roller Circus, 2nd Hand Circus and aerial performances. Attendees also can enjoy a drag show featuring Pi and Onyx Ondyx, browse vendors and watch short films during the festival's film showcase.

Organizers say there also will be clowns, pop-up performances and other surprises throughout the day.

The event is sponsored by the East Kensington Arts Committee, a neighborhood organization that supports community arts and cultural programming in the area. Admission is free, though donations are welcome.

Kensington Queer Circus Fest

Saturday, June 27 | Noon - 8 p.m.
Philadelphia Brewing Co.
2440 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Free admission (donations welcome) 

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Pride Month Festivals Kensington East Kensington Neighbors Association

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