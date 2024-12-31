More News:

December 31, 2024

Gunfight in Kensington leaves 23-year-old man dead, police say

Two others involved in the shootout were arrested Monday night after they were seen smashing the windows of a nearby house, investigators say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Two people who engaged in a shootout that left a 23-year-old man dead in Kensington on Monday night are in custody, police say.

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shootout between three people in Kensington on Monday night, police said. The other two were arrested. 

The 23-year-old was shot at least once on the 700 block of East Willard Street at 9:20 p.m., NBC10 reported. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 9:41 p.m. 

The other shooters fled the scene, but later were seen smashing windows and running out the back door of a house on the 700 block of East Madison Street, which is a half block from Willard Street. They were then taken into custody. 

Police have not released the names of the 23-year-old man or the two shooters who were arrested. 

Detectives recovered one weapon and 21 shell casings at the scene. They are looking for other firearms involved in the shooting. Anyone with information can call the police tip line at (215) 686-8477.

