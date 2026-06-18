More Culture:

June 18, 2026

Kevin Bacon becomes Kevin Bean for meatless Wednesday campaign

The actor teams up with the Humane World for Animals to encourage people to eat beans with a silly spoof of his last name.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon Bean Provided Image/Coty Tarr for the Humane World for Animals

Philadelphia native Kevin Bacon, above, is the star of a new campaign to encourage people to eat less meat. To raise awareness, he said he'll be referring to himself as Kevin Bean on Wednesdays.

"You know me as Kevin Bacon, but on Wednesdays, I'm Kevin Bean," the actor begins his new promotional video for the Humane World for Animals. 

In a new tongue-in-cheek campaign, the Philadelphia native said he's changing his name one day per week for "Beansday," the Humane World's effort to encourage people to not eat meat on Wednesdays. Clad in a suit made of legumes, he said that the change supports animals and the environment, and is cost-effective for consumers. 

MORE: Netflix renews Kevin Hart and Tina Fey's shows for new seasons

"I love animals," Bacon told TODAY.com. "I thought it was a clever and funny idea; anything that can kind of shake up our everyday approach to food and eating animals is just an interesting kind of twist."

Humane World, which was previously known as the Humane Society of the United States, said beans are a "superfood" with no cholesterol and high levels of protein and fiber. Growing them requires less greenhouse gases than animal farming, and they also restore nitrogen in the soil. Humane World also noted that many animals meant for meat consumption are also raised in less-than-ideal conditions. 

Bacon is a known animal-lover and lives with his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, on a farm in Connecticut. He often posts videos to social media of himself singing to his horses, goats, pigs and chickens. 

"It’s like that connection that you have to just go and spend a little time with a horse or a goat or a pig. I love the pigs, I’m crazy about them," Bacon said. "I find it therapeutic and calming."

This isn't the first time Bacon has used his last name to spread awareness for a cause. In 2015, he created the #freethebacon campaign to promote more male nudity in films and television to fight for gender equality in Hollywood.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Kevin Bacon Philadelphia Vegetarianism Food & Drink

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Crowds at Wiggins Park

Free World Cup fan festival with match screenings, live music and food is coming to Camden

Just In

Must Read

Business

Facing checkered past

World Cafe Live

Sponsored

6/25-27: Free World Cup fan festival

Crowds at Wiggins Park

Children's Health

More teens are getting hospitalized for trying to get high on Benadryl, poison control warns

Benadryl Challenge Medication

Recreation

New Fika Fan Lounge in Fashion District offers free indoor space for tourists and shoppers to chill out

fika lounge fashion district

Festivals

Fishtown Beer Festival returns June 20 with 20-plus breweries pouring under the El

Fishtown Beer Fest Courtesy of Evil Genius Beer Company (19).jpg

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Looking at some early OF targets, fits for Phillies

Phillies-Byron-Buxton-trade_011926

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved