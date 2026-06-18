Kevin Bacon becomes Kevin Bean for meatless Wednesday campaign

"You know me as Kevin Bacon, but on Wednesdays, I'm Kevin Bean," the actor begins his new promotional video for the Humane World for Animals.

In a new tongue-in-cheek campaign, the Philadelphia native said he's changing his name one day per week for "Beansday," the Humane World's effort to encourage people to not eat meat on Wednesdays. Clad in a suit made of legumes, he said that the change supports animals and the environment, and is cost-effective for consumers.

"I love animals," Bacon told TODAY.com. "I thought it was a clever and funny idea; anything that can kind of shake up our everyday approach to food and eating animals is just an interesting kind of twist."

Humane World, which was previously known as the Humane Society of the United States, said beans are a "superfood" with no cholesterol and high levels of protein and fiber. Growing them requires less greenhouse gases than animal farming, and they also restore nitrogen in the soil. Humane World also noted that many animals meant for meat consumption are also raised in less-than-ideal conditions.

Bacon is a known animal-lover and lives with his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, on a farm in Connecticut. He often posts videos to social media of himself singing to his horses, goats, pigs and chickens.

"It’s like that connection that you have to just go and spend a little time with a horse or a goat or a pig. I love the pigs, I’m crazy about them," Bacon said. "I find it therapeutic and calming."

This isn't the first time Bacon has used his last name to spread awareness for a cause. In 2015, he created the #freethebacon campaign to promote more male nudity in films and television to fight for gender equality in Hollywood.