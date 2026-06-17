Netflix renews Kevin Hart and Tina Fey's shows for new seasons

Netflix has greenlit new seasons of series starring Tina Fey and Kevin Hart, the streaming giant said Tuesday.

Hart’s “Funny AF," the stand-up comedy competition that debuted in April will return in 2027. The timeline for the release of new episodes of Fey's dramedy "The Four Seasons," which returned for a second season last month, as not yet been announced.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of ‘The Four Seasons’ to life,” Fey wrote in a statement alongside her co-creators Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. “Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!”

Fey, an Upper Darby native, is the writer, executive producer, showrunner and stars along a stacked cast that includes West Philadelphia native Colman Domingo, who plays a Philadelphian named Danny. Domingo also directed the first episode of the newest season.

Inspired by the 1981 Alan Alda film, “The Four Seasons” follows a group of old friends who convene quarterly for weekend vacations. The third and fourth episodes of Season 2 saw the gang take a trip to the Jersey Shore.

“It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends,” Tracey Pakosta, vice president of U.S. comedy series at Netflix, said in a statement. “... Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3.”

Meanwhile, Hart’s “Funny AF,” created and hosted by the North Philly native, follows dozens of aspiring stand-up comics as they attempt to withstand a series of challenges that test the various skills they need to possess as a comedian. The eight-episode season also featured appearances from A-list comedians like Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Keegan-Michael Key and Nikki Glaser.

Leading up to its live finale last month, the show was listed in the Netflix Top 10 series for over three weeks, Deadline reported. Hart said that response to the inaugural season has been “incredible,” and he hopes to use the second season as a way to “raise the bar” for stand-up comedy as an art form.

“I’m beyond excited that 'Funny AF' is coming back for Season 2,” he said in a statement. “This show is all about giving hungry, undiscovered comedians the kind of shot I was chasing when I started out — an uncensored stage, a real audience and the chance to turn a dream into a career.”

Season 2 of the show will also include live episodes and real-time voting.