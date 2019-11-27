Kevin Hart returns to 'Cold as Balls' with Chris Paul, Dennis Rodman, Erin Andrews

November 27, 2019
For the past couple of months, Kevin Hart has been rehabbing from the frightening Malibu car crash that seriously injured his back.
The irony of his LOL Network show "Cold as Balls" is that it might actually be good for him to sit in a tub of ice these days. It's not clear whether the new episodes were filmed before or after the accident.
Regardless, Hart has returned for the show's third season, which kicked off with three big guests: Oklahoma Thunder guard Chris Paul, former Chicago Bulls bad boy Dennis Rodman and ESPN reporter Erin Andrews, the first woman to guest star in the series.
Paul's interview gets into the business side of the NBA and the league's perception of whether he's a difficult teammate. And then Paul decides to make fun of Hart's ears.
Rodman breaks some jaw-dropping stories from his bottomless pit of insanity, including his first foray into North Korean politics.
Andrews, meanwhile, teases Hart about his drunken escapades as he cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
After a few rough patches in 2019, Hart appears to be finishing strong and will cap it off with the upcoming premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level."