More Culture:

November 27, 2019

Kevin Hart returns to 'Cold as Balls' with Chris Paul, Dennis Rodman, Erin Andrews

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart CB LOL Network/YouTube

Comedian and North Philly native Kevin Hart had ESPN reporter Erin Andrews join him on the third season of his "Cold as Balls" web series.

For the past couple of months, Kevin Hart has been rehabbing from the frightening Malibu car crash that seriously injured his back.

The irony of his LOL Network show "Cold as Balls" is that it might actually be good for him to sit in a tub of ice these days. It's not clear whether the new episodes were filmed before or after the accident. 

RELATED: Kevin Hart receives People's Choice Award during first public appearance since car crash

Regardless, Hart has returned for the show's third season, which kicked off with three big guests: Oklahoma Thunder guard Chris Paul, former Chicago Bulls bad boy Dennis Rodman and ESPN reporter Erin Andrews, the first woman to guest star in the series.

Paul's interview gets into the business side of the NBA and the league's perception of whether he's a difficult teammate. And then Paul decides to make fun of Hart's ears. 

Rodman breaks some jaw-dropping stories from his bottomless pit of insanity, including his first foray into North Korean politics.

Andrews, meanwhile, teases Hart about his drunken escapades as he cheered on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

After a few rough patches in 2019, Hart appears to be finishing strong and will cap it off with the upcoming premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Kevin Hart United States Philadelphia Actors Erin Andrews YouTube Comedy Dennis Rodman Comedians

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

How Brandon Brooks' battle with anxiety has helped me come to grips with my own issues
155_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_KateFrese.jpg

Lottery

$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bucks County
Wawa Langhorne

Health Insurance

How to spot an insurance scam during open enrollment for ACA, Medicare plans
Medicare, ACA Phone Scam

Eagles

What they're saying: In defense of Eagles QB Carson Wentz ... sort of
3_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

New menu items at Saxbys feature the pink-hued Ruby chocolate
Saxbys winter drinks

Holiday

View Christmas trees and 500,000 twinkling lights at Longwood Gardens
A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved