Social media explodes after awkward Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle exchange goes viral

Talking about one's age is never really an ideal or easy topic for adults.

There's an old saying and unwritten rule that adults should not ask each other how old they are. Although it has become more acceptable to talk about in today's world, bringing up age can still be interpreted as rude and in poor taste.

Similarly to when people chat about topics like politics or religion, there's no guarantee that people will react positively or warmly to discussing age. If someone is asked what their age is or mentions how old they are during a conversation, it can foster unfiltered reactions if that number is not what others expected it to be.

Kevin Hart appeared to learn these social cues the hard way, as a clip from a recent interview with fellow actor Don Cheadle in which the North Philly native lets out an over-the-top reaction to finding out Cheadle's age has gone viral in recent days.

Hart recently had Cheadle on as a guest on the former's new talk show called "Hart to Heart" on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. The episode aired last week, but it wasn't until this week when an extremely-awkward moment between both men exploded across social media and set the internet abuzz.

At the time, Hart and Cheadle were talking about the latter's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the pros and cons of being involved in such a franchise. Cheadle debuted as James Rhodes and War Machine in "Iron Man 2" in 2010. Since then, the actor has gone to star in six more MCU films and the television series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

As Cheadle is citing some of his issues with being involved in a Marvel film project, the actor mentions that he's now 56 years old. The conversation immediately goes sideways as the 42-year-old Hart cuts off Cheadle and blurts out "Damn!"

Cheadle appears absolutely stunned at Hart's reaction to hearing the former's age, giving the comedian a blank death stare. With the moment now feeling quite awkward and tense, Hart apologizes multiple times to Cheadle for his outburst.

"It was a thought and I blurted it out," Hart says. "I didn't mean it that way. Just understand that I didn't mean it the way it came out."

Cheadle insists that it's not a big deal and that he's fine, but he's clearly not happy about Hart's reaction.

"We'll take a poll on how you meant it with people here later after the show is over," an upset Cheadle says.

Hart said that the interjection "came from a place of love" and keeps repeating the word "damn" — albeit in a much softer tone. Cheadle is quick to note that's not at all how Hart sounded, and the two delve deeper into a back-and-forth argument over what Hart meant.

"If we could play it back right now, these are two different 'damns,' Cheadle says. "You said the word 'damn,' do you want me to tell you how you said it?," Cheadle said. "Do you want me to say it back to you how I think you said it?"

After Hart obliges, Cheadle lets out his own boisterous "Damn!," to which Hart says isn't an accurate depiction. The comedian then claims he softly said "dammit," which causes Cheadle to laugh at how Hart's tone and wording keep changing.

"Each time you've said it now, it gets quieter and quieter," Cheadle said. "I could barely hear you that last time you said it."

Hart responds, saying that it means Cheadle "can barely hear the truth."

The weird back-and-forth finally comes to an end, and the two friends are able to share a laugh about the moment and move on with their conversation.

Scroll up to the 30-minute mark to see the entire exchange.

Cheadle took to social media this week in defense of Hart, who implored people to watch the entire episode. To Hart's defense, the 42-minute episode is filled with lots of unfiltered and unscripted jokes between both men.

But it was too late to prevent the moment from setting social media ablaze.



Let's just hope that Hart is a bit more restrained the next time he's talking about age with someone else.