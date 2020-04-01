More Culture:

April 01, 2020

Kevin Hart donating meals to Philly families in need during coronavirus outbreak

The comedian and actor is working alongside the catering app Hungry to deliver meals

By Pat Ralph
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is stepping up for his hometown Philadelphia by helping feed families in need as the city battles the coronavirus outbreak.

The meals are being given to the elderly and others via Hungry, which is a catering app for independent chefs that the 40-year-old Hart recently invested in.

“I love when my partners rise to the task and help facilitate getting food to our neighbors who aren’t able to leave the house or their jobs,” Hart wrote on Instagram. “@tryhungry and I are feeding the elderly and those in need in my hometown of Philly. Instead of canned food, we delivered hot and ready to eat chef made meals. This week was just the start, we plan on continuing to feed the community and taking care of this city that I love so much. “

The meals are made by a professional chef and are delivered hot and ready to be eaten. For every two meals purchased through Hungry, the company said that it will donate an additional meal to the nonprofit Feeding America.



Hart is one of several celebrities to make a joint $20 million Series B investment in the catering app, which debuted in Philly and Washington, D.C. in 2016. 

The platform works by listing chefs — many of them women and minorities — who are available to cater office events and other special occasions. Hungry provides the logistics and marketing, turning a profit by marking up the chefs' wholesale prices.

Brothers Eman and Shy Pahlavani founded Hungry with a roster of chefs in licensed commercial kitchens. The company has since expanded to Manhattan, Boston, Atlanta and Austin.

Hungry projects revenues in excess of $50 million in 2020, and the latest round of funding will help Hungry continue its expansion into new markets and provide new opportunities for chefs to build a financially rewarding career.

Pennsylvania has 5,805 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the ninth-most of any state, including 74 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon. Philadelphia has the most cases and deaths in the state.

