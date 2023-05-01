Kevin Hart to open car restoration garage with friends in second season of 'Muscle Car Crew'

Kevin Hart's "Muscle Car Crew," the unscripted series where the comedian and his band of friends The Plastic Cup Boyz form a car club, will continue with a second season exclusively on the Roku Channel.



The series previously aired on MotorTrend's streaming service in the summer and fall of 2021, with Hart often sitting in the passenger seat of his friends' classic cars as they took trips around the country, speaking to experts about car culture, driving techniques and auctioneering before setting out to form their own club.

In the show's second season, Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz plan to open a car restoration garage in Atlanta, Variety reported. The car enthusiasts will be tasked with learning more about car culture, repairs, remodels and working together as they figure out how to operate their first brick-and-mortar location. A release date for the season has yet to be announced, though fans can check for updates on the comedian's Instagram account.

"We're proud to call this series a Roku and MotorTrend original and look forward to utilizing the power of the Roku platform to broaden its reach potential and drive new audiences to the series," Brian Tannenbaum, head of originals at Roku Media, said in a press release.

As part of the partnership with MotorTrend, all of the episodes from the show's first season are available to stream on the Roku Channel. The series was green-lit by the automotive company in early 2021, three years after Hart announced that he and his friends had started a car club on social media.

The Plastic Cup Boyz appearing in the series include John Clausell, Ron Everline, Spank Horton, Harry Ratchford and Joey Wells. The series' first season also features an appearance from Lucky Costa, star of MotorTrend's "Hot Rod Garage," who serves as the crew's house mechanic, guiding them through muscle car builds and providing a crash course on car culture.

The series premiered nearly two years after Hart sustained multiple spinal fractures in a Malibu car crash in September 2019. After spending months in recovery, Hart returned to the road.

"The whole point about having a car crew is to drive as a car club," Hart told Entertainment Tonight. "It's all about the pull up, it's all about the conversation after the pull up, it's all about leaving in hopes that people are going to talk about the car you're in."

"Muscle Car Crew" marks yet another project in Hart's partnership with the Roku Channel, which also houses his comedy series, "Die Hart." While that show debuted on short-lived vertical video app Quibi, Roku purchased the rights to the show along with a slew of other programming and released its second season earlier this year.

Fans can currently catch Hart alongside Nick Cannon on "Celebrity Prank Wars," which airs each Thursday at 10 p.m. on E! On Thursday, May 4, hip-hop artists Ludacris and Lil Jon will plan elaborate pranks with fast cars and messy stunts.