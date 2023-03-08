Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon team up for 'Celebrity Prank Wars' TV show

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon know how to prank each other. Over the years, the famous friends have mounted a series of elaborate stunts involving llamas, rented billboards and a vending machine full of condoms.

Now, the two comedians are joining forces to prank some of Hollywood's best-known stars.

Hart and Cannon are headlining a new TV show, "Celebrity Prank Wars," where they help celebrities pull off practical jokes on their friends.

The show was announced via a video on Cannon's Twitter account.



"There's nothing besties do better than pranking each other, and that's why we created 'Celebrity Prank Wars,'" the comedians say in the video. "T

he show where we help our famous friends pull off

the most elaborate, unexpected, adrenaline-pumping, and eye-opening pranks."