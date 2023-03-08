Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon team up for 'Celebrity Prank Wars' TV show

March 08, 2023
Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon know how to prank each other. Over the years, the famous friends have mounted a series of elaborate stunts involving llamas, rented billboards and a vending machine full of condoms.
Now, the two comedians are joining forces to prank some of Hollywood's best-known stars.
Hart and Cannon are headlining a new TV show, "Celebrity Prank Wars," where they help celebrities pull off practical jokes on their friends.
The show was announced via a video on Cannon's Twitter account.
The show will include celebrities such as T.I., Ludacris, Chance the Rapper, Lil Jon, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Nikki and Brie Bella, Joel McHale and Robin Thicke.
Earlier this week, Cannon and Hart got the internet buzzing when they teased another television show called "Who's Having My Baby," where Cannon, who has 12 children, picks a winner to have his child.
We’re expecting…a new show on E! 👀 🍼 #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/2LJqohYdS5— Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 7, 2023
"We're expecting…a new show on E! #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring," Cannon tweeted.
Some Twitter users were not pleased with Cannon after seeing clips from the show.
is the intention of this to amuse or cause concern?— winnie nantongo (@winnita) March 7, 2023
This …. Is a joke right??— Whitney Meyer (@itswhitneymeyer) March 7, 2023
But when people found out that it was really a clip for the new prank show, the tone changed.
Nick Cannon out here pulling April 1st pranks in March. You got us all, for real. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5dwWn5IJLV— ☺️🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@_nadelizabeth) March 8, 2023