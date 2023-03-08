More Culture:

March 08, 2023

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon team up for 'Celebrity Prank Wars' TV show

The series, featuring stars like Ludacris, Nikki and Brie Bella, T.I. and Tiffany Haddish, will debut on E! April 6 at 10 p.m.

By Brian A. Saunders
Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon are launching a new series where they set up their famous friends with hijinks and practical jokes. 'Celebrity Prank Wars' will debut on E! on April 6 at 10 p.m.

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon know how to prank each other. Over the years, the famous friends have mounted a series of elaborate stunts involving llamas, rented billboards and a vending machine full of condoms.

Now, the two comedians are joining forces to prank some of Hollywood's best-known stars.

Hart and Cannon are headlining a new TV show, "Celebrity Prank Wars," where they help celebrities pull off practical jokes on their friends. 

The show was announced via a video on Cannon's Twitter account.

"There's nothing besties do better than pranking each other, and that's why we created 'Celebrity Prank Wars,'" the comedians say in the video. "The show where we help our famous friends pull off the most elaborate, unexpected, adrenaline-pumping, and eye-opening pranks."

The show will include celebrities such as T.I., Ludacris, Chance the Rapper, Lil Jon, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Nikki and Brie Bella, Joel McHale and Robin Thicke.

Earlier this week, Cannon and Hart got the internet buzzing when they teased another television show called "Who's Having My Baby," where Cannon, who has 12 children, picks a winner to have his child. 

"We're expecting…a new show on E! #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring," Cannon tweeted.

Some Twitter users were not pleased with Cannon after seeing clips from the show. 

But when people found out that it was really a clip for the new prank show, the tone changed. 

The show premieres on E! on April 6 at 10 p.m. 

