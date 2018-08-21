More Culture:

August 21, 2018

Kevin Hart told Trump to 'suck it' at the VMAs, fans calling for boycott

Hart may or may not have lost half of his fan base last night at the MTV award show

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Kevin Hart Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish speak onstage on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Kevin Hart hosted the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish and he may be regretting some of his words this morning. 

Based on social media reactions, some think the duo was a big flop. Admittedly, Haddish couldn't say Camila Cabello's name (even though she was nominated for five VMAs and won Best Video), she called out Cabello's drama with Fifth Harmony, and so many of their jokes did not land.

But Hart is getting the most flack for some of the political comments he made during the opening monologue.

First, he said anyone could kneel during the awards show, referring to the ongoing political debate about players taking a knee during the national anthem as a form of protest. 

"Do not worry, because at this game you guys are allowed to kneel," Hart said. 

"You can do whatever the hell you want. There's no old, white man that can stop you. Do it!"

Then, he compared the awards show to the White House, saying, "You never know what's gonna happen at the VMAs. Beefs pop off, bad language, people run to the bathroom to send out crazy tweets. It's basically like a typical day in the White House." 

And he ended with a cringe-worthy gem: "In your face Trump, suck it!"

You can watch the entire opening monologue here.

Then people got really mad. 






Yikes.

Neither the president, nor Hart, have responded to any of the backlash. To be continued.

