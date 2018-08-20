A New York woman scammed dozens of men into doing a 'live Tinder'

On Sunday afternoon, dozens of men were duped by a potential Tinder date into doing a "live Tinder." A woman named Natasha asked several men through the app, Tinder, to meet her in New York's Union Square for a DJ set. It is unclear exactly how many guys were asked to show up and how many ultimately showed.

Nick AM, the DJ at the event, live broadcasted the show. As the guys waited, Natasha eventually came out on stage and introduced herself.

She says, “Dating apps are very difficult and I said, 'Okay, how do I solve this problem? Maybe I can bring everyone here, in person, and see how that goes, and solve this once and for all.'"



One man named Nicholas told The Gothamist, "The majority of the group, like 95 percent, were like, aaahhh, watching as the f**king idiots fell in line to her demands to do push-ups and run...She did a live swipe line, right and left. I left at that point.”

In a video recorded by Nicholas, men start leaving the area while another man screams, "Bulls--t."





Some men noted that it looked a lot like a stunt, citing that it was filmed along with the fact that you need a permit to hold an event in Union Square. Rob Bliss Creative confirmed with Buzzfeed News that they were involved with the event.





