Kidney stones have become more common; here's how to prevent them

The percentage of Americans who experience kidney stones has been on the rise since the 1970s, an increase primarily attributed to food choices. Now, about 1 in 10 people will get a kidney stone in their lifetime, but making dietary changes can reduce that risk.

Drinking plenty of water, limiting salt intake and losing weight, if overweight, are among the best ways to prevent kidney stones. Consuming enough calcium and limiting intake of animal protein also can help. Consuming high amounts of beets, chocolate, spinach, rhubarb, tea and most nuts is known to increase risk.

The National Kidney Foundation says it also is important to avoid extra calcium supplements and high doses of vitamin C supplements. More specific dietary guidelines, however, depend on the type of stone one is trying to prevent from forming.

What are kidney stones made of?

Kidney stones form when substances in the urine combine and crystallize because there is not enough urine volume. These hard deposits are painful to pass and sometimes require medical intervention. They are often the source of recurrent urinary tract infections.

The prevalence of kidney stones in the U.S. increased from 3.8% in the late 1970s to 10% in mid-2010s, according to the National Kidney Foundation. About 11% of men and 9% of women now have kidney stones at least once during their lifetimes.

Recurring kidney stones are of particular concern because they increase the risk of chronic kidney disease. After a person has a kidney stone, the risk of having another within the next five to seven years increased by 50%.

The most common types of kidney stones are calcium oxalate, calcium phosphate and uric acid stones. Calcium oxalate stones occur when calcium and oxalate combine together in the urine. This typically occurs when a person has high amounts of oxalate and low amounts of calcium, and is not drinking enough fluids.

People who get calcium oxalate kidney stones are advised to eat a diet higher in calcium and lower in oxalates. Foods that are high in calcium include cow's milk, yogurt, cheese, broccoli, kale, dried beans, salmon and calcium-fortified juices and cereals. Foods that are high in oxalates – which should be reduced – include spinach, rhubarb, strawberries, tea, dried peans and beans, nuts, nut butters and wheat bran.

It is important to remember that calcium is not the main cause of calcium oxalate stones, according to the National Kidney Foundation. A diet low in calcium actually increases the risk of developing a kidney stone.