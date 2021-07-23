More News:

July 23, 2021

Delaware man snuck hidden cameras inside King of Prussia Mall changing rooms, police say

Upper Merion authorities say they recovered images of nine victims at two stores

By Michael Tanenbaum
Upper Merion Township police found images of nine victims on a pair of hidden cameras that were planted inside fitting rooms at Hollister and Urban Outfitters in the King of Prussia Mall on July 3, 2021. Joseph Stevenson, 26, of Delaware, has been charged with invasion of privacy and related offenses.

A Smyrna, Delaware man is facing criminal charges for allegedly placing hidden cameras into the fitting rooms of the Hollister and Urban Outfitters stores at the King of Prussia Mall earlier this month.

Joseph Stevenson, 26, has been charged with invasion of privacy and related offenses after Upper Merion Township police became aware of the hidden devices on July 3.

Police were called to the Hollister store that day for a report of a suspicious item located within a fitting room. A customer had found a pen and recognized that it contained a covert camera, police said. The item was turned over to store management and later given to police for review.

Investigators identified Stevenson as a person of interest and determined that he allegedly also had visited Urban Outfitters that day. The store's manager reported to police that an employee had found an identical pen while checking a fitting room.

The camera inside the Hollister store contained images of six women and one man in various states of undress, police said. All of the victims have been identified and are aware of the investigation. 

Two additional female victims from the Urban Outfitters store were seen in images on the second camera. These victims have not yet been identified and informed about the incidents.

Police said they are in possession of both devices and do not have reason to believe that any of the images have been disseminated in any manner.

Stevenson has been arraigned and was released after posting bail set at $10,000. He is required to have no contact with the victims and refrain from shopping malls.

Michael Tanenbaum
