King of Prussia Restaurant Week offers discount meals to benefit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

February 28, 2023
Foodies can rejoice as King of Prussia Restaurant Week returns for nearly two full weeks next month, celebrating the Montgomery County town's best eateries and retailers while supporting a good cause.
This year's dining and shopping event will take place from March 13-24 at 50 participating restaurants and retailers, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia campus.
The dining portion of the event will feature prix fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners at 19 participating eateries across King of Prussia. Lunch prices range from $15-$25, while guests can grab dinners for $30-$50.
Additionally, 10 fast-casual restaurants and 21 shops throughout the Montgomery County town will host donation days and offer exclusive deals for the duration of Restaurant Week.
The full list of participating restaurants can be found below. Fast-casual eateries and retailers taking part in King of Prussia Restaurant Week can be found on the event website.
• Bonefish GrillKing of Prussia is hosting two other events in conjunction with Restaurant Week to help raise money for CHOP.
• City Works Eatery & Pourhouse
• Founding Farmers
• KOP Grill & Tavern
• Legal Sea Foods
• Maggiano's Little Italy
• Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue
• North Italia
• Outback Steakhouse
• Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar
• Peppers by Amadeo's Restaurant
• Pizzeria Vetri • Savona Restaurant
• Seasons 52
• Taku Japanese Steakhouse
• The Capital Grille
• The Melting Pot
• Tiffin Indian Cuisine
• True Foods Kitchen
A Facebook fundraiser, held from March 2-16, will raffle off a prize pack of restaurant and retail gift cards to people who donate to the hospital's King of Prussia campus. Tickets will be sold for $10, $20 and $50. King of Prussia hopes to raise $3,000 during the event.