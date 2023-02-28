More Events:

February 28, 2023

King of Prussia Restaurant Week offers discount meals to benefit Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Prix fixe lunch and dinner menus will be available at 19 dining establishments from March 13-24

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
King of Prussia Restaurant Week Provided Image/North Italia

King of Prussia Restaurant Week returns from March 13-24. The nearly two-week event features prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at 19 participating restaurants, plus discounts from 10 fast-casual restaurants and 21 retailers.

Foodies can rejoice as King of Prussia Restaurant Week returns for nearly two full weeks next month, celebrating the Montgomery County town's best eateries and retailers while supporting a good cause. 

This year's dining and shopping event will take place from March 13-24 at 50 participating restaurants and retailers, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia campus. 

The dining portion of the event will feature prix fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners at 19 participating eateries across King of Prussia. Lunch prices range from $15-$25, while guests can grab dinners for $30-$50. 

Additionally, 10 fast-casual restaurants and 21 shops throughout the Montgomery County town will host donation days and offer exclusive deals for the duration of Restaurant Week. 

The full list of participating restaurants can be found below. Fast-casual eateries and retailers taking part in King of Prussia Restaurant Week can be found on the event website

• Bonefish Grill 
• City Works Eatery & Pourhouse 
• Founding Farmers 
• KOP Grill & Tavern 
• Legal Sea Foods 
• Maggiano's Little Italy 
• Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue 
• North Italia 
• Outback Steakhouse 
• Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar 
• Peppers by Amadeo's Restaurant 
• Pizzeria Vetri • Savona Restaurant 
• Seasons 52 
• Taku Japanese Steakhouse 
• The Capital Grille 
• The Melting Pot 
• Tiffin Indian Cuisine 
• True Foods Kitchen

King of Prussia is hosting two other events in conjunction with Restaurant Week to help raise money for CHOP.

A Facebook fundraiser, held from March 2-16, will raffle off a prize pack of restaurant and retail gift cards to people who donate to the hospital's King of Prussia campus. Tickets will be sold for $10, $20 and $50. King of Prussia hopes to raise $3,000 during the event.

The CHOP Block Party will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at King of Prussia Town Center, located at 155 Village Drive, Suite 100. The family-friendly event will feature magicians, carnival games, fire trucks, face painting, music and balloon art. Though the block party is free and open to the public, there is a suggested donation of $5. 

More than $290,000 has been donated to CHOP's King of Prussia campus since the event began in 2014, organizers said in a release.

King of Prussia Restaurant Week

March 13 to March 24, 2023
Hours vary by restaurant | Lunches $15-$25, Dinners $30-50
Various locations throughout King of Prussia, Montgomery County
Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

