April 12, 2021

Kismet Bagels and Kalaya team up for pop-up featuring Thai flavors

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Kismet Kalaya Collab Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Kalaya Thai Kitchen and Kismet Bagels are hosting a collaborative pop-up on April 17-18 that will serveThai-inspired bagels and schmears.

Kismet Bagels and Kalaya worked together to make Thai bagel creations that will be available for one weekend only.

The specialities will be sold Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18, at Kalaya, located at 764 S. Ninth St. in the Italian Market. Those interested can pre-order online and pick up between 11:30 and 1:30 p.m.

There are three open-face bagel sandwiches. The crab rangoon ($12.50) is made with a curry bagel, crab rangoon schmear, jumbo lump crab, flying fish roe, fried wontons and dill. The pla kamin ($7.50) includes a curry bagel, pla kamin schmear with whitefish, kharee powder and microgreens.

A sweet option is the blueberry ($7.50), a blueberry bagel with butterfly pea flour, blueberries, rozelle jelly and a blueberry-lemongrass schmear. 

Additionally, bagels and schmear will be available for walk-up orders Sunday at Kalaya. Schmears will be $10, while bagels will be three for $8, six for $15 and $24 per dozen.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

