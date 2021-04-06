More Events:

April 06, 2021

Yoga on Emmy Squared's rooftop ends with pizza

The restaurant is bringing back the $35 outdoor workouts that include lunch and a cocktail

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Emmy Squared yoga Courtesy of/South City Public Relations

Emmy Squared in Philadelphia is offering outdoor yoga classes on its roof this spring. There will be a class on Saturday, April 17 and Saturday, May 1.

Emmy Squared in Queen Village is bringing back rooftop yoga that ends with a cocktail, pizza and salad.

The Detroit-style pizza joint opened its outdoor space last year to diners and then introduced fitness classes.

Outdoor yoga classes return to the Schuylkill Banks | Free fitness classes return to Dilworth Park beginning in April

Once again, local yogi Joanna Da Sylva and Emmy Squared's co-founder Emily Hyland, who is also a yoga instructor, will team up to lead the workouts.

So far, two upcoming classes have been announced. There will be a class on Saturday, April 17 and Saturday, May 1.

Each class is $35 per person and includes yoga, a post-class cocktail, a half salad and a half pizza from Emmy Squared. 

The workout-lunch events will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Yoga will end at 11:45 a.m.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by emailing emily@pizzalovesemily.com. Class spots are limited and will be first come, first served. Participants should bring water and a yoga mat.

Emmy Squared is located at 632 S. 5th St.

