Yoga on Emmy Squared's rooftop ends with pizza

Emmy Squared in Queen Village is bringing back rooftop yoga that ends with a cocktail, pizza and salad.

The Detroit-style pizza joint opened its outdoor space last year to diners and then introduced fitness classes.

Once again, local yogi Joanna Da Sylva and Emmy Squared's co-founder Emily Hyland, who is also a yoga instructor, will team up to lead the workouts.

So far, two upcoming classes have been announced. There will be a class on Saturday, April 17 and Saturday, May 1.

Each class is $35 per person and includes yoga, a post-class cocktail, a half salad and a half pizza from Emmy Squared.

The workout-lunch events will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Yoga will end at 11:45 a.m.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by emailing emily@pizzalovesemily.com. Class spots are limited and will be first come, first served. Participants should bring water and a yoga mat.

Emmy Squared is located at 632 S. 5th St.