Kyle Schwarber's annual June hot streak has arrived

There are three guarantees in this life of ours: death, taxes and Kyle Schwarber turning into Babe Ruth once the calendar flips to June. Schwarber hit just .163 with an OPS of .712 this season through the end of May. Yikes. In 10 games this month, however, Schwarber has an OPS of .953 with four home runs. The Phils, uncoincidentally, are 7-3 in that stretch, as the team as a whole appears to be turning the corner.

SchwarberFest is here yet again to provide thrills for Phillies fans and have the Fightins keep pace in the playoff race. For my recurring Monday feature spotlighting the figure who "won the week" in the Philly sports scene, I'm going with Schwarber.

Schwarber's biggest moment of the week came on Friday night, as the 2022 National League leader in home runs belted a walk-off dinger:

That was a part of a multi-hit game for Schwarber, who also tripled and scored three total runs. Watching Schwarber bust his ass going for a three-bagger was made even more hilarious with this Twitter video that added some dramatic "Pirates of the Caribbean" music to the highlight:

With those heroics, the Phillies were able to take two of three from a perennial contender in the Dodgers. During their current hot streak, the Phils took care of business against lowly Nationals and Tigers teams. Doing that against L.A. is big and the team will get an even bigger test come Monday night on the road against the first-place Diamondbacks. They're going to need this version of Schwarber to win yet another series against a talented squad.

Here's a fun wrinkle to Schwarber's current torrid pace that I just recently found out... the Yards brewery in Northern Liberties have a branding partnership with Schwarber. For this season, they give out a free can of their Philly Standard beer the day after Schwarber home runs. Redeemable via the Yards app, you can show up to the brewery and grab a free cold one. I did just that on Saturday afternoon following Schwarber's walk-off against L.A.:

This is not a sponsored post. I'm just trying to make sure Philadelphians can maximize their free time with some (responsible) drinking.

I'd wager you're going to have a lot of opportunities for free beer the rest of this month and perhaps even into October if things break right for the Phils.

Who won the week runner-up: Nick Castellanos

Last week's winner: Nick Castellanos

Who Won the Week 2023 Tally:

Joel Embiid: 5

James Harden: 3

Kyle Schwarber: 1

Nick Castellanos: 1

Phillies bench: 1

Howie Roseman: 1

Tobias Harris: 1

Bryson Stott: 1

Mac McClung: 1

Haason Reddick: 1

Kenny Gainwell: 1

DeVonta Smith: 1

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader