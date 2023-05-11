More Culture:

May 11, 2023

La Chinesca, Chinese-Mexican fusion restaurant on Spring Garden, now serving weekday lunch

In addition to dinner service, the eatery will now be open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a new menu and daytime discounts

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
la chinesca lunch Provided Image/La Chinesca

La Chinesca, a Chinese-Mexican fusion restaurant located on Spring Garden, is now serving weekday lunch with a new daytime menu and discounts.

The restaurant, located at 1036 Spring Garden Street in a former Jiffy Lube, will now serve lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.. This is in addition to La Chinesca's daily dinner service and weekend brunch.

MORE: Al Pastor owners to open Delco location of their Mexican restaurant by this summer

La Chinesca's new daytime menu features items like Tijuana Street Dogs, Quesabirria Tacos, Wonton Chips and Salsa, Chicken Tinga Eggrolls, Squid Caesar Salad, Kung Pao Wings and Birria “Steak and Eggs” Breakfast Burritos. A variety of beverages like artisan cocktails, local craft beers, wines and agua frescas will be available.

During lunch hours, customers also can take advantage of new discounts, including 10% off for all Philadelphia students, 50% off all margaritas and 50% off low or non-alcoholic cocktails. La Chinesca will also now offer lunchtime private events and catering.

The team at 13th Street Kitchens — which also owns Kensington Quarters, Prohibition Taproom and Café Lift — opened La Chinesca in 2021, converting the former automotive business into an indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant. La Chinesca's fare is influenced by Northern Mexico’s Baja region as well as Chinese-American flavors.

La Chinesca is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for weekday lunch or weekend brunch, with dinner service starting at 4 p.m.

