December 11, 2022

La Colombe's new winter pastry selection includes gingerbread scones, peppermint mocha cookies

The menu, created by the Philly coffee shop's new head baker, will be available in La Colombe Fishtown cafe through February

A local coffee company has unveiled its lineup of seasonal sweets, which pair perfectly with its wintry lattes on tap. 

Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters has hired a new Head Baker, Sydney Dempsey, who is launching a Winter Seasonal Pastry Menu at La Colombe Fishtown this week that will be available through February.

MORE: Machine Shop named one of Eater's best new restaurants in America

The selection includes seasonal sweets like Gingerbread Scones, Peppermint Mocha Cookies, Carrot Cake Muffins and Strawberry French Crullers. Under Dempsey's direction, the coffee company has also launched a new bakery menu at its Fishtown cafe.

Dempsey joins La Colombe after previously leading the growth of multiple prestigious bakeries over the past decade. She began her professional career at Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City, where she was sous chef overseeing breads and croissants at the bakery's New York and Tokyo locations. Dempsey continued her career at multiple Michelin starred restaurants in NYC, as well as some of the top bakeries in Australia and New Zealand.

The company's flagship La Colombe Fishtown cafe is located at 1335 Frankford Avenue, and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. La Colombe has locations across the country, with five shops in the Philadelphia region.

Customers at all La Colombe cafes can currently enjoy La Colombe’s Peppermint Mocha Latte, which pairs semi-sweet chocolate with cool peppermint flavoring. Patrons can also add peppermint mocha to any drink, hot or cold.

