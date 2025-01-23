More News:

January 23, 2025

Eagles fans and local bakers spearhead fundraisers to support wildfire victims in Los Angeles

Concerts, happy hours and other benefits in the area have been organized to help people in California who have lost their homes.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
LA wildfires Sandy Hooper/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed over 10,000 homes. Philadelphia groups and businesses are helping out with happy hours, benefits shows and a bake sale.

Since Jan. 7, the Los Angeles area has been dealing with devastating wildfires. At least 27 people have been killed, and roughly 200,000 were evacuated from their homes — over 10,000 of which were lost to the flames. Firefighters are still working to contain the blazes.

Philadelphia businesses, teams and individuals have banded together to help people impacted by the disaster. Last week, the Eagles pledged $500,000 and other assistance to California organizations. Philly volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church's rapid relief team traveled to the L.A. area to distribute meal packs and cook for emergency workers. The Wardrobe has also offered free clothing and toiletries to anyone displaced by the fires.

Relief efforts are continuing locally through concerts, happy hours and other benefits over the next month. Here's how to put your dollars toward a good cause — and get some cookies in the process. 

MORE: Business owner charged with selling hundreds of bogus Jason Kelce-signed items worth $200,000

Cookies for Los Angeles

Philanthropists with a sweet tooth can buy a box of cookies to help wildfire victims. The Sisterly Love Collective, which supports Philly women in hospitality, has enlisted 40 bakeries, restaurants and chefs in the city to contribute. The participants include New June, DreamWorld Bakes and recent James Beard Award semifinalist Machine Shop. All of the proceeds from the $125 cookie boxes will go to the Los Angeles chapter of Regarding Her, an organization for women-owned businesses. The Sisterly Love Collective also plans to match 25% of sales. Boxes can be purchased online for pickup Sunday at El Merkury on Chestnut Street.

Eagles fans GoFundMe

Last weekend, Eagles fans put aside their differences with the Los Angeles Rams fandom to raise money for the California Community Foundation's wildfire relief fund. Their crowdfunding is still going strong after that playoff game, with over $50,000 raised from 1,100 donors. The GoFundMe organizers are hoping to cross the $60,000 threshold next.

Happy hour at Wilder

The Rittenhouse restaurant Wilder is offering two happy-hour specials through Friday to support the World Central Kitchen in its wildlife relief efforts. The first item is the Ocean Eyes, a Hpnotiq and green chili vodka cocktail with orange and lime. The other is a toast topped with sun-dried tomatoes, egg yolk jam, pecorino, guanciale and whipped 'nduja sausage. Wilder will donate 100% of the proceeds from each special to the WCF. Order them during the 4:30-6:30 p.m. happy hour.

California wines at Ardana Food & Drink

Similarly, a trio of restaurants in Bucks County is donating the sales of select items to wildfire victims. KC Prime Steakhouse and Árdana Food & Drink, which has locations in Warrington and Newtown, will pass the proceeds from two wines on its menu onto the Global Empowerment Mission, an emergency response nonprofit. Appropriately, the wines are a chardonnay and cabernet from California.

Happy hour at Jansen

Mt. Airy's Jansen will also help out through a happy hour. For a stretch of February, the restaurant will donate 10% of its happy hour revenue to the California Community Foundation. Customers can swing by Feb. 4-7 or Feb. 11-13 between 5-6 p.m. to participate.

Lennon LIVE benefit concert

Lennon LIVE is putting on a benefit show next month in Havertown. The John Lennon and Beatles tribute band will play hits like "Imagine," "Come Together" and "In My Life" at the Kelly Center on Saturday, Feb. 8. All ticket sales will support fire relief at the Salvation Army. General admission starts at $25, but concertgoers can pay $5 more to BYOB. Ice and disposable cups will be provided.

Columbia Sportswear matching donations

Through the end of the month, Columbia Sportswear is matching in-store donations up to $10,000 to help those impacted by the wildfires. Customers can choose to round up their purchase to the next dollar or make a flat contribution at the register. The company's locations at Fashion District and Philadelphia Premium Outlets are participating; donations will be distributed through the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

