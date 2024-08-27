PA Turnpike expects a Labor Day record 2.9 million drivers on its roads over a five-day stretch

Travelers should plan for more traffic this holiday weekend than last year as experts anticipate record-breaking numbers of drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and an increase of vehicles on roads across the United States.

From Thursday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 2, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects 2.9 million motorists on its roadways. That's higher than last year's 2.84 million drivers and slightly over the record 2.89 million drivers seen over Labor Day weekend in 2019. Roadways across the country should be busy as well, with domestic travel for the holiday up 9% nationally compared with 2023, according to AAA.