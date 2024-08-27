More News:

August 27, 2024

PA Turnpike expects a Labor Day record 2.9 million drivers on its roads over a five-day stretch

With gas prices down, domestic travel for the holiday is predicted to be up 9% nationally compared with 2023, AAA said.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Driving
PA Turnpike Labor Day traffic THEFXEXPERT/Wikimedia Commons

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects Friday to be the busiest travel day over the next five days.

Travelers should plan for more traffic this holiday weekend than last year as experts anticipate record-breaking numbers of drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and an increase of vehicles on roads across the United States. 

From Thursday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 2, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects 2.9 million motorists on its roadways. That's higher than last year's 2.84 million drivers and slightly over the record 2.89 million drivers seen over Labor Day weekend in 2019. Roadways across the country should be busy as well, with domestic travel for the holiday up 9% nationally compared with 2023, according to AAA. 

MORE: SEPTA to run more Regional Rail trains on weekends to meet growing demand

Lower travel costs in 2024 might be a contributing factor to more people being willing to hit the road. According to AAA, rental cars are about 16% cheaper than this time last year and the cost of domestic travel in the United States has gone down 2%. Locally, gas prices in the five-county area around Philadelphia are averaging $3.40 per gallon — about 50 cents less than Labor Day 2023. 

The commission expects Thursday and Friday to have the most drivers over the five-day stretch, projecting 670,000 and 720,000 vehicles each day, respectively, on the turnpike. 

To keep up with the large number of motorists, the commission said it will have additional safety teams on the highway and Pennsylvania State Police will be upping patrols. Construction and maintenance will also be suspended from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Monday, so all lanes will be open to minimize traffic congestion. 

Traffic analytics company INRIX said the most congested hours will be in the afternoon and early evening on Thursday and Friday. It said the best time to travel is in the mornings, expect on Saturday when the least heavy traffic will be in the afternoon. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Driving Pennsylvania Vacation Cars Holidays Traffic Travel Transportation Labor Day Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - Dave Matthews Tribute Band in Camden County Parks

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Study reveals proposed 76ers area's community impact on Chinatown

76ers impact study

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Limited - Eyeries

Prevention

Free COVID-19 test kits to be available again this fall, U.S. health officials say

Free COVID Tests

TV

'General Hospital' star Kelly Monaco to exit soap opera after 21 years

general hospital kelly monaco

Sixers

Sixers offseason rewind: James Harden's trade request clouds 2023, but Daryl Morey stays focused on his plan

Morey Harden 8.26.24

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

museum american revolution labor day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved