More Sports:

April 12, 2019

Lakers fire Luke Walton, reportedly eye Sixers assistant coach Monty Williams for opening

The 76ers assistant is already reportedly being considered for the Kings' head coach job

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Monty-Williams-Sixers_041119_usat Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers have already lost one assistant, Billy Lange (left). And soon, Brett Brown could lose Monty Williams (right) as well.

The Lakers finally did the inevitable and fired — I’m sorry, mutually parted ways with — Luke Walton on Friday, just days after former team president Magic Johnson vanished into thin air. After a weird first year of having LeBron James, the Lakers lack a president and a head coach.

Enter the Sixers, who just last month lost top assistant Billy Lange to the St. Joe’s men’s basketball coach opening. They’ve already promoted Lindsey Harding to an assistant coach role and bumped Jim O’Brien up to the front of the bench after Lange’s departure.

RELATED: Joel Embiid says he has 'no idea' if he'll be ready to go for Game 1

But now it seems the team could be in danger of losing another assistant coach.

Assistant coach Monty Williams, it seems, is going to be in high-demand. He’s already been linked to the Kings’ opening, and now ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting Williams will be a key candidate in the Lakers’ coaching search:

Sam Amick of The Athletic said Luke Walton would be the “clear frontrunner” for the Kings opening if he became available, which he just did. That might bump Williams down a peg, and maybe keep him safe from Sacramento.

Elsewhere, as Wojnarowski noted up top there, former LeBron James wrangler and NBA champion Ty Lue is expected to be in the running for the Lakers job.

If we’re being honest, the Lakers are LeBron James’ team for the time being. Without a president, and with Rob Pelinka being Rob Pelinka, it seems obvious that James will be extremely involved in filling the open positions with people he believes he can work with.

James has shown he can work with Lue. James has not played for Williams during his NBA career. With all due respect to Williams, who is clearly a rising name in the NBA coaching ranks, I just don’t see the Lakers choosing him over Lue while they try to squeeze whatever they can out of James’ remaining three years in Los Angeles.

But it’s clear the Sixers have someone the league values in Williams, which is always a good sign.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Basketball Monty Williams Coaching Brett Brown Lakers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' playoff mandate puts Brett Brown under heavy pressure
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Phillies

Phillies lack starting pitching depth, could be waiting to target Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved