Sixers release playoff hype video for first-round series with Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers return to playoff action on Saturday afternoon for Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

For the second year in a row, the Sixers are relevant in the springtime. After a massive, season-long roster overhaul, they're rolling out one of the NBA's best starting five units in a bid for a deep postseason run.

Will Joel Embiid be ready to play? Can the Sixers contain DeAngelo Russell and the upstart Nets? Has this group had enough time to gel for playoff-intensity basketball? Has Brett Brown improved his situational management in crunch time?

We're about to find out how far this team can go and learn a lot about what their future should look like over the next several weeks.

One thing is certain: Philly is hype for this team to make some noise in the playoffs. The Sixers released a hype video on Thursday to build momentum for the team's playoff push. We're used to seeing these from the Eagles on a regular basis, but this is a nice reminder that the Sixers are a force to be reckoned with again.

Game one will tip off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.