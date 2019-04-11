More Sports:

April 11, 2019

NBA Playoff schedule: Sixers open with Saturday afternoon game vs. Brooklyn

092617_Neubeck_Carroll.jpg
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-playoffs-logo_040919 Sixers/Courtesy

The Sixers will return to this half-court logo for the playoffs.

The Sixers found out who they would be playing in the playoffs on Wednesday, and now that the dust has settled around the league, the full schedule for their series against the Brooklyn Nets has been revealed.

Philadelphia will play in the opening game of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday afternoon, kicking things off in South Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m. For all the Game of Thrones watchers in the city, this is excellent news, as it means there will be no conflict in your watch schedule during the first round of the playoffs.

The full playoff schedule for Philadelphia in round one (home in bold, italics for TBD games/start times):

Game 1: Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 15, 8:00 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Thursday, April 18, 8:00 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 20, 8:00 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, April 23, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, April 25, TBD

Game 7: Saturday, April 27, TBD

Here's a look elsewhere around the league:

nbaplayoffschedule2019

nbaplayoffs2019

The Sixers have escaped being relegated to NBATV, which is really all that matters.

My own personal commentary, beyond the Game of Thrones talking point — thank goodness there are (so far) no 8:30 games on the schedule. That half hour may not seem like it makes much of a difference, but when you are running around the bottom floor of an arena late into the night and hammering away at a keyboard, you take what you can get.

Happy playoffs, everybody.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

092617_Neubeck_Carroll.jpg

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid Brett Brown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: How has the drafting (or non-drafting) of running backs evolved over time?
040919SaquonBarkley

Businesses

Penn Book Center closing in May after 57 years on 34th Street
0409_PennBookCenter

Comedians

Kevin Hart laments negativity bias of social media during appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast
Kevin Hart

Sixers

The NBA Playoffs are coming — and the Sixers are bringing back their 'Phila Unite' logo just in time
Sixers-playoffs-logo_040919

Wellness

This Pennsylvania city makes Top 10 list of worst places for seasonal allergies
Stock_Carroll - Running along the Schuylkill River Trail on a spring a day blossoms

Opinion

Readers make their own list of the 'Worst Philadelphians'
Carroll - Parking ticket on a tow tuck in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved