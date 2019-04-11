More Sports:

April 11, 2019

Kings targeting Sixers' top assistant Monty Williams after firing head coach Dave Joerger

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Monty-Williams-Sixers_041119_usat Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers have already lost one assistant, Billy Lange (left). And soon, Brett Brown could lose Monty Williams (right) as well.

The NBA's regular season just ended on Wednesday night, but the Sixers have already lost one assistant coach (Billy Lange) and could be on the verge of losing another, according to multiple reports. 

The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Dave Joerger, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. And one of the coaches being targeted as a potential replacement is Brett Brown's top assistant, Monty Williams, who was previously the head coach of the Pelicans (and Hornets) from 2010-15. 

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Lakers coach Luke Walton is "the clear frontrunner" should he and Los Angeles part ways. But he also lists Williams as "a strong candidate." 

Williams, who joined the Sixers last summer and is in charge of the team's set plays (like in-bounds plays and plays out of timeouts), would be a tough loss for the Sixers, especially given his head coaching experience. But according to Woj, he's going to be a candidate for multiple positions this offseason, so get used to hearing his name being floated out there throughout the summer.

Recently, the Sixers lost their "defensive coordinator" in Billy Lange, who was hired by St. Joe's to take over for Phil Martelli. Luckily, the Sixers didn't have to go outside the organization to replace Lange, as they were able to have former NBA head coach Jim O'Brien, who had been working with the team as a "special advisor," slide into Lange's role on the bench. 

Considering Williams is still just a "candidate" for a job, it's not worth losing sleep over at the moment — especially since the Sixers have bigger problems on their hands right now, like preparing for a first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

MORE: Revisiting our preseason Sixers predictions | Which Sixers overwhelmed or underwhelmed this season? | Brand: It's 'possible' Embiid doesn't play Game 1 | NBA Playoff schedule: Sixers open with Saturday afternoon game vs. Brooklyn

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Los Angeles Lakers Brett Brown Monty Williams Sacramento Kings Luke Walton

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies lack starting pitching depth, could be waiting to target Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Quarterback
040319EastonStick

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved