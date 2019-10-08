Lancaster among the best places to retire, according to U.S. News & World Report

Lancaster might be best known for its Pennsylvania Dutch culture, but it's apparently also a pretty good place to retire.

The city ranked third on U.S. News & World Report's listing of the best places to retire in 2020.



Lancaster, located about two hours from Philadelphia, fell two spots in the annual rankings after shining in the No. 1 position last year. Decreases in its happiness and housing affordability scores prompted its fall from the top position. But it still received a 7.4 overall score.