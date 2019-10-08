More News:

October 08, 2019

Lancaster among the best places to retire, according to U.S. News & World Report

Philadelphia jumped four spots from last year's rankings

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Retirement U.S. News & World Report
Lancaster ranked retirement city 2020 Derek Ramsey/Creative Commons

Lancaster, Pennsylvania is the third best city in the U.S. to retire, according to U.S. News & World Report. Philadelphia ranks No. 27.

Lancaster might be best known for its Pennsylvania Dutch culture, but it's apparently also a pretty good place to retire.

The city ranked third on U.S. News & World Report's listing of the best places to retire in 2020. 

Lancaster, located about two hours from Philadelphia, fell two spots in the annual rankings after shining in the No. 1 position last year. Decreases in its happiness and housing affordability scores prompted its fall from the top position. But it still received a 7.4 overall score. 

MORE: Rittenhouse Hotel named one of the best in the world by Condé Nast Traveler readers

Florida took the cake with three cities ranked among the top five, including Fort Myers in the No. 1 position. 

Here's the top five for 2020: 

1. Fort Meyers, Florida
2. Sarasota, Florida
3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania
4. Asheville, North Carolina
5. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Pennsylvania claimed seven spots in the Top 100. Philadelphia jumped four spots to No. 27 with a 6.8 overall score and a 5.4 score for housing affordability. York joined the ranking for the first time at No. 60. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh fell 13 slots to No. 18. 

Here are the Pennsylvania cities that ranked among the top 100 places to retire: 

3. Lancaster
18. Pittsburgh
23. Allentown
25. Harrisburg
27. Philadelphia
38. Reading
60. York
84. Scranton 

No cities from New Jersey or Delaware made the list. 

U.S. News & World Report examines several factors when ranking the top 125 cities, including housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, job market and health care quality. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Retirement U.S. News & World Report Lancaster Port St. Lucie Harrisburg Fort Myers Allentown Sarasota Rankings York Pittsburgh Scranton Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition
100719DakPrescott4

Crime

Shippensburg University resumes classes Tuesday as search continues for suspects in fatal shooting
Shippensburg Police Department

Illness

Alex Trebek says his battle with pancreatic cancer may stop him from hosting 'Jeopardy!'
1007_alex trebek ctv

Sixers

Sixers prepare for preseason game vs Chinese squad with Daryl Morey incident hanging overhead
071618-DarylMorey-USAToday

Family-Friendly

New fan experience at Wells Fargo Center offers Gritty makeovers
Gritty Command Center at Wells Fargo

Food & Drink

Event with Wax + Wine at the Comcast Center is only $5 to attend
wine tasting with candle-making by Wax + Wine

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved