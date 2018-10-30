More Culture:

October 30, 2018

Cartoon Network plans kid-themed hotel in Lancaster County

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Cartoon Network Hotel will be located along Route 30 in Lancaster County, just steps away from the Dutch Wonderland Family Amusement Park.

Lancaster will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind hospitality experience for kids — specifically, fans of Cartoon Network.

The cable station behind "Adventure Time," "We Bare Bares," "The Powerpuff Girls" and Adult Swim announced a partnership this week with Palace Entertainment to bring a nine-acre destination to central Pennsylvania.

"Through a combination of character animation and creative technology, the entire property will offer fun and unexpected ways to experience the animated worlds of Cartoon Network from the moment of arrival," the company said in a news release.

Guests at the Cartoon Network Hotel will be able to customize their room experiences based on their favorite shows and get lost in an interactive lobby.

Outdoor attractions will include a resort-style pool and water play zone, an outdoor amphitheater for screenings, lawn games and fire pits. Inside, guests will find an indoor pool, game room, kids play area and Cartoon Network store.

“With just the right mix of technology, design and animation, we’re aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven’t seen done before”, said Christina Miller, president of Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang. “We can’t wait to be part of many family vacations with the ultimate Cartoon Network experience.”

Palace Entertainment, which owns and operates more than 20 amusement parks in the United States and Australia, will take on the project as its first partnership with an international brand on a lodging property.

The Cartoon Network Hotel is currently under construction along the Route 30 commercial stretch and is expected to open in summer 2019.

Michael Tanenbaum
