More Health:

June 12, 2019

Philly-area father-daughter duo raising funds and awareness for pediatric headaches

Lexi and Keith DiMarino are raising money for CHOP program

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Migraines
faces of migraines lexi dimarino Photo courtesy/Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Lexi DiMarino and her father, Keith, are raising awareness surrounding pediatric migraines.

At six years old, most kids have not a care in the world, aside from which toy they want next. But for Lexi DiMarino of Wayne, her first migraine hit. Six years later, she experienced not just any migraine, but one that lasted 100 days straight.

The extraordinary migraine experience spurred DiMarino to be seek treatment at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia — an organization that would help her return to her happy, health self.

Now 13, DiMarino is featured in the American Migraine Foundation's “Faces of Migraine” campaign gracing New York City’s flashy Times Square from June 3 to 16, for Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. 

MORE HEALTH: The Monthly Migraine: The state of migraine medications in 2019

With research limited and few drugs approved for pediatric use, migraine treatment for children is dramatically different than for adults. As a result, the AMF its recognizing June 19 as Pediatric Headache Awareness Day.

According to Mayo Clinic, migraines often cause throbbing or pulsing sensations, typically on one side of the head, and are often joined by symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and light and sound sensitivity.

Lexi, who lives with the debilitating condition, and her father, Keith, have taken pediatric headache awareness under their wing as a personal mission. Together, they have raised more than $25,000 for the cause, with an ultimate goal of $100,000.

Keith has raised funds for CHOP’s headache program by completing the 2018 Rim-to-Rim-to-Rim Challenge, a 48-mile race through the Grand Canyon in 36 hours.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Migraines Wayne Philadelphia Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Pediatric Medicine Headaches

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins opens up about desire for new contract, says he won't skip Eagles training camp
Malcolm-Jenkins_061119_usat

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved