Liberty Flea will bring vintage finds, handmade gifts and holiday shopping to South Philly

Holiday shopping doesn't have to mean another trip to the mall. For anyone looking for vintage clothing, unusual home décor or gifts made by local artisans, Liberty Flea is bringing its holiday market to South Philly's Bok building.

The one-day market will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, bringing together Philadelphia-area vintage dealers, artists and independent makers for a day of shopping inside the former school building.

Shoppers can browse antiques, furniture, vintage clothing, home décor and handmade goods. The selection offers an alternative to traditional holiday shopping, whether you're searching for a one-of-a-kind gift or something unexpected for your own home.

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $8 in advance, $10 at the door with cash or $12 with a credit card. Children 12 and younger can enter free with a paying adult, and well-behaved dogs are welcome on leashes.

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The entrance is at 821 Dudley St. Tickets can be purchased through Liberty Flea's ticketing page.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Bok building, 821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Admission: $8 in advance; $10 cash or $12 by card at the door

Children: Ages 12 and younger enter free with a paying adult

Shopping: Vintage clothing, antiques, furniture, home décor and handmade artisan goods

Tickets: Liberty Flea

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