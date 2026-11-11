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November 11, 2026

Liberty Flea will bring vintage finds, handmade gifts and holiday shopping to South Philly

The Nov. 21 market at the Bok building will feature local vendors selling antiques, vintage clothing, home décor and artisan goods.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Holidays
Liberty Flea at The Bok Building Courtesy/Liberty Flea

Liberty Flea will bring vintage clothing, antiques, home décor and handmade goods to South Philly's Bok building for a holiday market on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Holiday shopping doesn't have to mean another trip to the mall. For anyone looking for vintage clothing, unusual home décor or gifts made by local artisans, Liberty Flea is bringing its holiday market to South Philly's Bok building.

The one-day market will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, bringing together Philadelphia-area vintage dealers, artists and independent makers for a day of shopping inside the former school building.

Shoppers can browse antiques, furniture, vintage clothing, home décor and handmade goods. The selection offers an alternative to traditional holiday shopping, whether you're searching for a one-of-a-kind gift or something unexpected for your own home.

The market will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $8 in advance, $10 at the door with cash or $12 with a credit card. Children 12 and younger can enter free with a paying adult, and well-behaved dogs are welcome on leashes.

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The entrance is at 821 Dudley St. Tickets can be purchased through Liberty Flea's ticketing page

Liberty Flea Holiday Market at Bok

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Bok building, 821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148
Admission: $8 in advance; $10 cash or $12 by card at the door
Children: Ages 12 and younger enter free with a paying adult
Shopping: Vintage clothing, antiques, furniture, home décor and handmade artisan goods
Tickets: Liberty Flea

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Markets Holidays Vintage Flea Market Shopping

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