More News:

August 27, 2020

German supermarket chain Lidl to open more stores in Pa., N.J. next year

Philadelphia will get its second location, along with new stores planned for the suburbs

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Supermarkets
lidl grocery store 2021 Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA

New Lidl grocery stores will be opening in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware in 2021, the German discount supermarket chain announced. Shown above is Lidl's existing store in Middletown, Delaware.

The Lidl grocery store chain with more than 11,000 stores in 32 countries is expanding their number of stores in the Philadelphia region in 2021, including adding a second supermarket in Philadelphia.

The German discount grocer has plans to add 50 new stores on the East Coast, creating 2,000 jobs, by the end of 2021, company officials said this week. Among the new locations will be stores on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia; East Baltimore Avenue in Clifton Heights, Delaware County; and Delsea Drive in Glassboro, Gloucester County.

Ten Lidl stores will be opening in New Jersey and four will be in South Jersey: In addition to Glassboro, there will new stores in Gloucester Township, Gloucester County; Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County and Lawrenecville, Mercer County.

Lidl currently operates 10 other grocery stores in New Jersey, the three closest to Philadelphia are in Burlington, Cherry Hill, and Vineland.

There will be four new Pennsylvania stores Joining the Roosevelt Boulevard and Clifton Heights supermarkets will be locations on York Road in Warminster, Bucks County and Columbia Avenue in Lancaster.

Lidl's first Pennsylvania storeopened in Ridley Township, Delaware County, in December 2018.

Delaware will get one new Lidl in Bear, New Castle County.

Lidl opened its first store in Ludwigshafen, Germany, in 1973 and expanded to other European countries by the 1990s. The company began opening stores in the U.S. in 2015. 

Other states getting new Lidl grocery stores in 2021 include Georgia, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Supermarkets Philadelphia Clifton Heights South Jersey Food Shopping Retail New Jersey Groceries Shopping Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers-Islanders postponed as NHL joins other pro leagues in stand against police brutality
Flyers-Islanders_082720_usat

Courts

Federal judge rules Philly can shut down homeless encampments
Judge Homeless Encampments

Adult Health

Yoga may help lessen symptoms of atrial fibrillation, like lowering high blood pressure, study says
Yoga atrial fibrillation

Eagles

The Eagles' five most likely trade candidates
082720SidneyJones

Streaming

Documentary on dangerous New Jersey amusement park premiering on HBO Max
Action Park documentary

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap takes over 50,000 square feet of FDR Park
Parks on Tap

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved