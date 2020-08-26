Bayfront beaches in Surf City, Seaside Park close due to high bacteria levels

Swimming advisories had been issued for Surf City, Seaside Park, and Lavallette beaches on Tuesday because of the bacteria levels. Officials cleared Lavallette after it passed its testing on Wednesday.

The threshold for safe swimming is 104 colony forming units of fecal bacteria per 100 milliliters of water.



Any time a sample returns a result greater than 104 cfu, a beach is placed under a swimming advisory, according to NJDEP. Additional sampling is conducted until water quality results are within the standard range. If bacteria levels continue to rise, a beach closure could be issued.



Beach contamination by enterococci is caused by water runoff from storms, sewage leaks, and industrial-scale livestock operations. Contact with contamination can cause gastrointestinal distress, including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. It can also potentially cause respiratory disease, ear and eye infections, and skin rash, according to the NJDEP.