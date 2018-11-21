More News:

November 21, 2018

European grocer Lidl to open first Pa. location in Delaware County

By Michael Tanenbaum
Shopper carries Lidl bag in Berlin.

German grocery store chain Lidl will finally make its Pennsylvania debut early next month in Delaware County, the company's first regional opening after plans for several other stores fell apart.

The company confirmed that it will open a location at 420 MacDade Blvd., in the Folsom section of Ridley Township, on Dec. 5, cutting the ribbon with grand opening special offers for customers.

A popular discount market in Europe, Lidl has existing U.S. locations in six East Coast states include New Jersey and Delaware. The company has more than 10,000 stores across Europe.

When Lidl first revealed plans for a major U.S. expansion, the company had aimed to open a market in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood  That plan, as well as others in Warminster and the Lehigh Valley,  ultimately fell apart as the Lidl's aggressive expansion faltered.

In June, a year after Lidl opened its first stores in the U.S., the company replaced its U.S. CEO. Over the first seven months of the expansion, the company opened approximately 50 stores. A plan to open to at least 100 stores over the next year fell short of expectations.

Folsom location was previously a Pathmark supermarket that a closed several years ago. Lidl will open its doors at 8 a.m. on Dec. 5. Giveaways, special deals, samples and gift card opportunities will all be part of the grand opening experience.

Hours for the new store will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

