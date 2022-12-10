More Health:

December 10, 2022

Lidl recalls advent calendar for possible bacteria contamination

Holiday calendars containing milk chocolate purchased between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5 may have traces of salmonella, an organism that is more prone to affect young children and older adults as well as people with weakened immune systems

Lidl grocery stores have issued a voluntary recall of its holiday advent calendar for possible salmonella contamination in the chocolate with creme filling.

The supermarket chain claims that the candies in the  8.4 oz Favorina branded calendars sold at stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5th may have been contaminated with salmonella bacteria. Salmonella was found during product testing at one of the Lidl factories, although there have been no reported outbreaks.

"Lidl U.S. regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall, which is issued in keeping with our focus on customer health and safety," the grocery store chain said. "Our Quality Assurance Department works around the clock to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl U.S. customers who choose to shop with us every day."

Customers should check their best used-by dates, which should read 2023, and the barcode on the possibly contaminated chocolates will be 4056489516965. The products were sold at Lidl stores nationwide.

Lidl asks all customers not to consume the products and return the advent calendars to a store for a full refund. You can return them without a receipt and still get a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the supermarket's customer service by calling (844)-747-5435. 

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious infections, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. It is a bacteria that lives in the intestines of animals and is transmitted to humans by eating food contaminated by animal feces. 

Lidl is a European grocery store chain established in Germany in 1932. The supermarket expanded to the United States in 2015 by establishing a headquarters in Virginia. There are currently 177 stores in the U.S., including 13 in Pennsylvania and 23 in New Jersey. In addition, Philadelphia, surrounding counties, and South Jersey have 18 stores.



Purchased - A female doctor sits at her desk and chats to an elderly female patient

Why it’s time for the health care industry to start using plain language
Purchased - an older woman smiling in the park during the fall

11 common health concerns for people over 65

