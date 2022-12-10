Lidl recalls advent calendar for possible bacteria contamination

Lidl grocery stores are voluntarily recalling advent calendars containing chocolate with creme filling.

The supermarket chain claims that the candies in the 8.4 oz Favorina branded calendars sold at stores between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5th may have been contaminated with salmonella bacteria. Salmonella was found during product testing at one of the Lidl factories, although there have been no reported outbreaks.

MORE: To overcome morning grogginess, try eating oatmeal and fruit for breakfast

"Lidl U.S. regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall, which is issued in keeping with our focus on customer health and safety," the grocery store chain said. "Our Quality Assurance Department works around the clock to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl U.S. customers who choose to shop with us every day."



Customers should check their best used-by dates, which should read 2023, and the barcode on the possibly contaminated chocolates will be 4056489516965. The products were sold at Lidl stores nationwide.

Courtesy/Lidl Courtesy/Lidl Customers who purchased Lidl Favorina branded Advent Calendars should check their best used by dates and barcodes for the year 2023 and 4056489516965



Lidl asks all customers not to consume the products and return the advent calendars to a store for a full refund. You can return them without a receipt and still get a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the supermarket's customer service by calling (844)-747-5435.