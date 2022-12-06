A healthier diet one of your New Year's resolutions? Study finds a 'green' Mediterranean diet has added health benefits

Every year as the holiday season trickles in, people start to plan out their goals and lifestyle changes as the calendar moves closer to January. One of the most common goals and New Year's resolutions is a healthier lifestyle, which often includes diets.

Research from Statista.com showed that 20% of resolutions in 2022 were associated with losing weight.

Finding a diet that is not a fad and something you can consistently stick with can be challenging, as so many different ideas hit the internet every day, and people look for the quickest and easiest solutions.

One diet often cited as one of the healthiest diets is the Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet is based on how the healthiest people in Mediterranean countries eat. The diet is rich in plant-based foods such as grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and olive oil while reducing consumption of red meats, processed foods, white bread, and sugars.

Instead of processed meats, someone on this dietary plan eats fishes that help fight against inflammation in the body. In addition, these fish are often full of Omega-3, which helps decrease the risks of blood clotting, strokes, and heart disease.

Another version of the Mediterranean diet is called the 'green' Mediterranean diet. It is labeled green for its increase in high-polyphenol-rich foods. This version of the eating plan is rich in leafy greens, duckweed, green tea, and walnuts.

A study by BMC Medicine sought to research whether the "green diet" had a higher effect of helping reduce visceral fat. Visceral fat is the fat around your organs. It is in your abdominal cavity and having more than average amounts of this fat built up increases the risks of health issues, including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

For 18 months, 294 people were studied as they took part in either the regular Mediterranean diet or the "green" diet.

As mentioned, the regular diet limits the intake of red meats, processed foods, and sugary treats while incorporating fish, veggies, fruits, and nuts. The research found that over a year and a half of participants on the usual Mediterranean dietary plan, that group of people, on average, lost 7% of visceral fat while losing 4.5 % of body fat.

Those who partook in the altered diet version reportedly lost 14% visceral fat. On top of the inclusion of fish, this diet places emphasis on green shakes, which use the abovementioned duckweed

"A 14% reduction in visceral fat is a dramatic achievement for making simple changes to your diet and lifestyle," Dr. Hila Zelicha, who worked on the study, said. "Weight loss is an important goal only if impressive results in reducing fatty tissue accompany it.



Prof. Iris Shai, one of the lead researchers in this study, said that during the project, her team learned the quality of the food is just as important as the number of calories eaten when building a sustainable weight loss program.

"A healthy lifestyle is a strong basis for any weight loss program. We learned from the results of our experiment that the quality of food is no less important than the number of calories consumed and the goal today is to understand the mechanisms of various nutrients, for example, positive ones such as the polyphenols, and negative ones such as empty carbohydrates and processed red meat, on the pace of fat cell differentiation and their aggregation in the viscera," Shai said.



If you are one of those people considering some healthy changes to your diet to start the new year, there are tips from a nutritionist on making resolutions that stick.

Independence Blue Cross Blue Shield says being realistic is the most important thing when making life changes.

The insurance company's nutritionist, Reena Panjwani, says that people should not make weight-related resolutions and avoid fads by making subtle changes.

"Realistic goals are measurable, and a timeline helps," Panjwani said.



Some of the nutritionists' goals include increasing your vegetable intake by adding one or two more servings a day, noting that you don't have just make wholesale changes like only eating salads.

Panjwani also recommends cutting back on eating out by adding days to cook at home; cooking at home can eliminate calories and hidden salt intake by using fresh ingredients.

She also says that cutting down on sugary drinks and adding an extra glass of water a day can help the metabolism function properly.

"Look at every meal or snack as an opportunity to make healthy choices," Panjwani said. "Make that choice the goal — not what you think that choice will ultimately do for you."





