Lincoln Mill Haunted House adds 3 new rooms, outdoor scares and ghost tours in Manayunk

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is giving people a few new reasons to get scared in Manayunk this Halloween, including three new rooms, images projected onto the outside of the building and a separate nighttime ghost tour along the canal.

The attraction is back for its fifth season at 4100 Main St., where a former textile mill has been turned into a haunted house with more than 40 live actors, animatronics, flashing lights and other effects. It's open on select nights through Saturday, Nov. 7.

Inside, three new areas called The Gatehouse, The Infirmary Passage and The Sewing Room have been added to the experience. The rooms are part of an ongoing fictional story about disturbing events at the old mill. Outside, a new Mill Yard experience uses projection mapping to display moving images across the building.

The haunted house's story was inspired by a real event: the flooding from Hurricane Ida in 2021, which damaged the former mill. Its fictional characters and frightening scenes build on that history, taking attendees through a series of rooms designed for jump scares and surprises.

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For those who prefer ghost stories over people jumping out of the dark, the creators have introduced a different way to experience the neighborhood. Ghost Tours of Manayunk offers a 75-minute guided walk along the historic Manayunk Tow Path, combining local history and ghost stories with an opportunity to use handheld devices known as EMF readers, which measure electromagnetic fields and are commonly used by paranormal investigators.

Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events Ghost Tours of Manayunk takes participants on a 75-minute guided walk along the historic Manayunk Tow Path, combining local ghost stories with the use of handheld equipment commonly used in paranormal investigations.

The walking tours begin at Canal View Park, 4418 Main St., and end at Lincoln Mill. Tours are scheduled on select Thursdays through Sundays, with departure times advertised at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Availability varies by date, and advance reservations are required.

The haunted house is designed to be frightening, with sudden scares, dark rooms and flashing lights. There is no minimum age requirement, but parents should consider whether younger children would be comfortable with the experience. The organizer says the attraction is ADA accessible and operates rain or shine.

General admission costs $38 online for a selected date and time, while $55 VIP tickets include fast-pass entry. The organizers recommend allowing at least an hour for the overall visit, including the preshow and time spent at the attraction.

The haunted house is open on select evenings through Nov. 7, with hours varying by date. On Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 6:30-10:30 p.m. The organizer recommends the Parkway Parking lot on Venice Island, about a two- to five-minute walk from the entrance.

Dates: Select nights through Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Hours: Vary by date; Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Location: 4100 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

Attractions: Three new haunted rooms, more than 40 scare actors, animatronics, special effects and outdoor projection mapping

Admission: $38 general admission; $55 VIP online

Tickets: Purchase haunted house tickets

Ghost tours: Select Thursdays through Sundays; advertised departures at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Check availability and book in advance.

Ghost tour starting point: Canal View Park, 4418 Main St., Philadelphia

Ghost tour reservations: Ghost Tours of Manayunk

Parking: Parkway Parking lot on Venice Island, approximately a two- to five-minute walk away

Weather: Haunted house operates rain or shine

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