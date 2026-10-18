Lincoln Mill Haunted House adds 3 new rooms, outdoor scares and ghost tours in Manayunk

October 18, 2026
Lincoln Mill Haunted House is giving people a few new reasons to get scared in Manayunk this Halloween, including three new rooms, images projected onto the outside of the building and a separate nighttime ghost tour along the canal.
The attraction is back for its fifth season at 4100 Main St., where a former textile mill has been turned into a haunted house with more than 40 live actors, animatronics, flashing lights and other effects. It's open on select nights through Saturday, Nov. 7.
Inside, three new areas called The Gatehouse, The Infirmary Passage and The Sewing Room have been added to the experience. The rooms are part of an ongoing fictional story about disturbing events at the old mill. Outside, a new Mill Yard experience uses projection mapping to display moving images across the building.
The haunted house's story was inspired by a real event: the flooding from Hurricane Ida in 2021, which damaged the former mill. Its fictional characters and frightening scenes build on that history, taking attendees through a series of rooms designed for jump scares and surprises.
For those who prefer ghost stories over people jumping out of the dark, the creators have introduced a different way to experience the neighborhood. Ghost Tours of Manayunk offers a 75-minute guided walk along the historic Manayunk Tow Path, combining local history and ghost stories with an opportunity to use handheld devices known as EMF readers, which measure electromagnetic fields and are commonly used by paranormal investigators.
The haunted house is designed to be frightening, with sudden scares, dark rooms and flashing lights. There is no minimum age requirement, but parents should consider whether younger children would be comfortable with the experience. The organizer says the attraction is ADA accessible and operates rain or shine.
General admission costs $38 online for a selected date and time, while $55 VIP tickets include fast-pass entry. The organizers recommend allowing at least an hour for the overall visit, including the preshow and time spent at the attraction.
The haunted house is open on select evenings through Nov. 7, with hours varying by date. On Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31, it will be open from 6:30-10:30 p.m. The organizer recommends the Parkway Parking lot on Venice Island, about a two- to five-minute walk from the entrance.
Dates: Select nights through Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Hours: Vary by date; Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Location: 4100 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127
Attractions: Three new haunted rooms, more than 40 scare actors, animatronics, special effects and outdoor projection mapping
Admission: $38 general admission; $55 VIP online
Tickets: Purchase haunted house tickets
Ghost tours: Select Thursdays through Sundays; advertised departures at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Check availability and book in advance.
Ghost tour starting point: Canal View Park, 4418 Main St., Philadelphia
Ghost tour reservations: Ghost Tours of Manayunk
Parking: Parkway Parking lot on Venice Island, approximately a two- to five-minute walk away
Weather: Haunted house operates rain or shine
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