20-plus food trucks, craft beer and family fun are coming to Linvilla Orchards this weekend

Food trucks will take over Linvilla Orchards next weekend when the farm hosts its annual Summer Food Truck Frenzy.

The two-day event takes place Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing more than 20 food vendors to the Media attraction for a weekend of outdoor dining and family-friendly activities.

Among the participating vendors are Cousins Maine Lobster, Federal Donuts, Tony Luke's, Barkley BBQ, Humpty Dumplings, Korea Taqueria and House of Cupcakes. The lineup includes everything from barbecue and burgers to tacos, pizza, desserts and other festival favorites.

Visitors can pair their meals with craft beer from Ship Bottom Brewery, which will operate an on-site beer garden throughout the weekend.

Beyond the food, attendees can spend time exploring the orchard's attractions, including train rides, pony rides, a petting zoo and playground areas. Seasonal Pick-Your-Own opportunities and the Farm Market also will be available.

Admission is free, though food, beverages and attractions require separate purchases.

June 20-21 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Linvilla Orchards

137 W Knowlton Rd.

Media, PA 19063

Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.