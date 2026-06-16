More Events:

June 16, 2026

20-plus food trucks, craft beer and family fun are coming to Linvilla Orchards this weekend

The free Summer Food Truck Frenzy on June 20-21 features dozens of food vendors, a beer garden, train rides, a petting zoo and more.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food Trucks Beer Garden
Linvilla Food Trucks Provided Courtesy/Linvilla Orchards

Linvilla Orchards' Summer Food Truck Frenzy will bring more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden and family-friendly activities to the farm on June 20-21.

Food trucks will take over Linvilla Orchards next weekend when the farm hosts its annual Summer Food Truck Frenzy.

The two-day event takes place Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., bringing more than 20 food vendors to the Media attraction for a weekend of outdoor dining and family-friendly activities.

Among the participating vendors are Cousins Maine Lobster, Federal Donuts, Tony Luke's, Barkley BBQ, Humpty Dumplings, Korea Taqueria and House of Cupcakes. The lineup includes everything from barbecue and burgers to tacos, pizza, desserts and other festival favorites.

Visitors can pair their meals with craft beer from Ship Bottom Brewery, which will operate an on-site beer garden throughout the weekend.

Beyond the food, attendees can spend time exploring the orchard's attractions, including train rides, pony rides, a petting zoo and playground areas. Seasonal Pick-Your-Own opportunities and the Farm Market also will be available.

Admission is free, though food, beverages and attractions require separate purchases.

Summer Food Truck Frenzy

June 20-21 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Linvilla Orchards
137 W Knowlton Rd.
Media, PA 19063
Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Food Trucks Beer Garden Media Linvilla Orchards

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Crowds at Wiggins Park

Free World Cup fan festival with match screenings, live music and food is coming to Camden

Just In

Must Read

Education

Penn president to step down next summer

Penn president resigns

Sponsored

6/25-27: Free World Cup fan festival

Crowds at Wiggins Park

Men's Health

Getting men to adopt healthier habits requires persistence, patience and public attention — but it can be done

Men Healthy Habits

Recreation

Philly to open 63 public pools this summer to help residents beat the heat

Philadelphia Pool Openings 2026

Festivals

Fishtown Beer Festival returns June 20 with 20-plus breweries pouring under the El

Fishtown Beer Fest Courtesy of Evil Genius Beer Company (19).jpg

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Predicting decisions on team options, Knicks win NBA Finals and more

Watford 6.13.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved