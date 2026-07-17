Map at Lion Sports Bar shows it's had customers from 165 countries and 48 states during the World Cup

With the World Cup final this weekend, Lion Sports Bar in Center City is hoping to get a few more international and out-of-state customers through its doors.

On the first day of the tournament on June 11, staff hung a 20-foot world map at the soccer bar at 1021 Arch St. and asked visitors to place a sticker on their home city or country. Over a month later, the pub said it got fans from 165 countries and 48 states to make their mark on the poster.

"This map has become one of our favorite parts of the World Cup," owner Mark Prinzinger said in a statement "Every sticker tells the story of someone who traveled from somewhere else in the world to experience the tournament with us. It's incredible to see how the World Cup has brought people together in Philadelphia, and we'd love to complete the map before the final whistle."

Provided Image/Lion Sports Provided Image/Lion Sports A close-up of the European portion of the map.



From now through Sunday, the bar said that anyone from the 30 countries and two states remaining who stop by and place a sticker will receive a free T-shirt and drink.

The two U.S. states missing stickers are Arkansas and Wyoming, the bar said. The countries are: Algeria, Benin, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Estonia, Gabon, Libya, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, North Korea, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Slovakia, Somalia, South Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Togo, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Western Sahara, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

The bar plans to unveil the completed version of the map during the World Cup final, which takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. The map will be permanently displayed at the bar following the conclusion of the tournament in honor of the travelers who made their way to the city this summer.