More Culture:

July 17, 2026

Map at Lion Sports Bar shows it's had customers from 165 countries and 48 states during the World Cup

The pub is offering gifts to anyone from the remaining 30 nations and two states who stops by the Center City spot.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
lion sports bar world map Provided Image/Lion Sports Bar

The Lion Sports Bar in Center City put up a map and asked customers to place a sticker on their home cities and countries during the World Cup. Visitors from 165 nations and 48 states made their mark. Above, an Argentine resident points to his home city.

With the World Cup final this weekend, Lion Sports Bar in Center City is hoping to get a few more international and out-of-state customers through its doors. 

On the first day of the tournament on June 11, staff hung a 20-foot world map at the soccer bar at 1021 Arch St. and asked visitors to place a sticker on their home city or country. Over a month later, the pub said it got fans from 165 countries and 48 states to make their mark on the poster. 

MORE: Starting this weekend, $5 shuttle bus rides to the shore are available

"This map has become one of our favorite parts of the World Cup," owner Mark Prinzinger said in a statement "Every sticker tells the story of someone who traveled from somewhere else in the world to experience the tournament with us. It's incredible to see how the World Cup has brought people together in Philadelphia, and we'd love to complete the map before the final whistle."

Lion Sports Bar Map 2Provided Image/Lion Sports

A close-up of the European portion of the map.


From now through Sunday, the bar said that anyone from the 30 countries and two states remaining who stop by and place a sticker will receive a free T-shirt and drink. 

The two U.S. states missing stickers are Arkansas and Wyoming, the bar said. The countries are: Algeria, Benin, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Estonia, Gabon, Libya, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, North Korea, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Slovakia, Somalia, South Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Togo, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Western Sahara, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

The bar plans to unveil the completed version of the map during the World Cup final, which takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. The map will be permanently displayed at the bar following the conclusion of the tournament in honor of the travelers who made their way to the city this summer. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars Philadelphia FIFA World Cup

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Scenic Wows

Scenic hidden wows in Jersey
Limited - OC Night in Venice

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary down the shore

Just In

Must Read

Government

L&I: To resume live music, Tattooed Mom must meet three requirements

Tattooed Mom Music Ban

Shows

7/17-18: Harry Potter drone show

Harry Potter Drone Show

Prevention

FDA approves pill that lowers cholesterol as effectively as more expensive, injectable forms

FDA Cholesterol Medication

Movies

100 years of movies

Bryn Mawr Film Institute

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved