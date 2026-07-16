Starting this weekend, $5 shuttle bus rides to the shore are available

Starting this weekend, shoregoers can take a $5 shuttle bus ride from Philadelphia to one of three Jersey Shore towns.

The Jitney Yellow Line is offering weekend trips on Fridays to Sundays and day trips on Saturdays to Margate (July 17-19), Wildwood (July 24-26) and Cape May (July 31-Aug. 2). The promotion is sponsored by Pacifico, and each passenger receives a swag bag of goodies and is invited to boozy "pre-hang" and "post-hang" parties with their fellow riders.

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Each bus has 53 available seats per trip. Riders must be at least 21, and the $5 fare covers a round trip. Tickets can be purchased online.

For weekend trips, buses leave Philadelphia at 7 p.m. Friday. Return buses depart the Jersey Shore at 7 p.m. Sunday. The day trips, offered on Saturdays, depart from Pac A Deli at 1200 Walnut St. in Center City and leave the shore at 8 p.m.

The Jitney Yellow Line's schedule is below.

• Friday, July 17: Weekend trip departs Uptown Beer Garden in Center City for Memories in Margate

• Saturday, July 18: Day trip to and from Roberts Place in Margate

• Sunday, July 19: Weekend trip returns to Uptown Beer Garden from Memories

• Friday, July 24: Weekend trip departs Independence Beer Garden in Center City for Keenan's in Wildwood

• Saturday, July 25: Day trip to and from Seaport in Wildwood

• Sunday, July 26: Weekend trip returns to Independence Beer Garden from Keenan's

• Friday, July 31: Weekend trip departs Ortlieb's in Northern Liberties for Rusty Nail in Cape May

• Saturday, Aug. 1: Day trip to and from Barefoot in Cape May

• Sunday, Aug. 2: Weekend trip returns to Ortlieb's from Rusty Nail

The parties last 2-3 hours and are held at the meeting points before and after each trip, a Pacifico spokesperson said. Each jitney passenger receives an "adventure kit" that includes a branded beach towel, a life jacket-shaped beer koozie and sunscreen.

"As Pacifico continues to get discovered by people on the East Coast, we wanted to find a way to authentically bring our Baja vibes to Philadelphia and South Jersey this summer," Royce Carvalho, senior brand marketing director for Pacifico, said in a statement. "We know a trip down the Jersey Shore is a must-have summer experience and we're excited to take some of the headache out of that journey with the Pacifico Yellow Line Jitney."

