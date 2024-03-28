Polish bar and restaurant Little Walter's to open in East Kensington

A new restaurant that puts a modern touch on classic Polish cuisine will open this spring in East Kensington, bringing the neighborhood pierogi and kielbasa inspired by family tradition.

Little Walter's, the upcoming restaurant from chef Michael Brenfleck, is named after his grandfather who emigrated from Eastern Europe. The restaurant at 2049 E. Hagert St., formerly Erica's Sports Bar, aims to recreate the tastes and sentiments behind Polish meals — like Wigilia, the vigil supper held on Christmas Eve in Poland.

"The annual feast instilled a deep love for pierogi,” Brenfleck said in an announcement about Little Walter's. “My love of this cuisine, and my take on it, is something I can’t wait to share with such a great restaurant city like Philadelphia.”

Highlights from the menu include pierogi ruskie made with Yukon gold potato, farmer’s cheese and caramelized onion served with house pickles and Pilsudski mustard; kielbasa zwyczajna made with pork shoulder, coriander and marjoram; and kotlet schabowy, a chicken cutlet dish served with plum powidla, mustard broccolini and cucumber mizeria.

Little Walter's also will have house-made sourdough rye bread and sałatka z ogórków, a pickled salad with crispy kogi and poached egg.

The bar will serve craft cocktails named after professions in Poland that use native spirits and liqueurs. A riff on the citywide — dubbed Urbanista — includes a 16-ounce pour of Polish lager Zubr and a shot of Zubrowka, a vodka infused with bison grass.

Brenflick started his culinary career in Allentown before moving to Philadelphia, where he's spent the last 15 years. Most recently, he was the executive chef at Spice Finch, the Rittenhouse restaurant originally opened by "Top Chef" star Jen Carroll, who has since turned to catering and consulting. Brenflick also previously worked for Feliz Restaurant Group.

An opening date for Little Walter's hasn't yet been determined. Initial hours at the 46-seat restaurant will be Tuesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.