More Sports:

December 24, 2018

Live MLB free agency news, updates, rumors: Phillies hope for Christmas miracle, Mike Trout back on radar

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
102918_Machado-Harper_usat USA Today Sports/File

Could both Manny Machado and Bryce Harper be in red pinstripes next season?

We here at PhillyVoice anticipate that there won't be any huge, earth-shattering news during Christmas as the Phillies continue to seek Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and other help building their roster for the upcoming 2019 season.

And while the Dodgers have made room for Harper via trade, and the Yankees may be Machado's favorite despite having more than twice as long a meeting in Philly, the holidays season gives us a chance to be optimistic before one or both of the other shoes drop.

There was news that suggested that Machado will be waiting for the new year to decide his new team, so if that report is correct it could be a few weeks minimum before hard news breaks on that front.

It also allows us to work in one more rumor. There is no way, after the 2020 season when he's a free agent, Mike Trout doesn't come to Philadelphia.

I mean, there's just no way. Right?

As we have every day since the 2018 hot stove opened, below is a live stream/open thread to keep you up to date with every rumor and piece of breaking news involving the MLB's continuing free agency:

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Bryce Harper Mike Trout Manny Machado

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'The holiday season is always special to me'
122018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Football

Gabe Infante steps down at St. Joseph’s Prep to take an assistant coaching job at Temple
122118_Gabe-Infante

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved